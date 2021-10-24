AKA set a whole new range of dad goals with a TikTok video in which he dances with his daughter Kairo Forbes

Kairo and her dad groove to a song, AKA is in his element while Kairo does her best

Social media users took to the comment section to react to the heartmelting video

Everyone knows that AKA loves his daughter Kairo Forbes. A video of the pair has been uploaded to TikTok.

They perform the cutest daddy-daughter dance, they really appear to have a great relationship.

Kairo and AKA melted people's hearts with their cute dance. Photo credit: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA is in his element, jiving and grooving and Kairo does her best to imitate her dad.

Social media users reacted to the cute video

Toolarny:

"Wait! Am I the only one that noticed that Bonang also posted herself dancing to this song."

Thuli Maliti:

"Wuuuu AKA birthed himself, la nge. Looks like her second name should be Ntombikayise."

Bikaelson:

"Ohhh the vibe here is beautiful. Great dad, beautiful dad-let."

szgcouture:

"I like this AKA. Yes. Win at this Dad."

DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes enjoy a needed mommy and me spa day

Earlier, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle's house has been super 'babyfied' for the past few months. While the new mom took care of one-month-old Asante, Kairo has been taking her big sister duties quite seriously. Miss Forbes decided it was time for them to unwind and have some bonding time, so they booked a much-needed spa day.

Earlier this month, ZAlebs reported that DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's bundle of joy turned one month old. Time has gone by pretty quickly and the family seems to enjoy spending time with their newest little addition.

Kairo has not only been a stellar big sister but she's been taking care of mom too. The six-year-old shared a video on Instagram of her and DJ Zinhle sharing some needed relaxation time. Her caption read:

"Because any day is a good day to take your mom to the spa for a ‘Mom and Me’ pamper session right?"

Kairo Forbes is a caring daughter, sets her daddy AKA a beautiful table for lunch

In similar news, it is no secret that DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter Kairo is an internet sensation. The adorable six-year-old is always inviting followers in on her escapades. Briefly News reported that she recently had the idea to set up a whole lunch spread to surprise her dearest daddy when he got home from work.

Kairo and AKA have the sweetest relationship. The daddy-daughter duo always serves nothing but cuteness when they feature on each others Instagram pages. IOL reported that the doting father recently gifted his little girl her first pair of diamond earrings.

Source: Briefly.co.za