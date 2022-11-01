The City of Joburg took a swipe at Kaizer Chiefs after their loss against Orlando Pirates and disappointed them in the process

The account initially played it off as a tongue-in-cheek joke but immediately backtracked the tweet and deleted it

South Africans either found the tweet to be funny or thought that the post was done in very bad taste

The City Of Joburg rubbed Kaizer Chiefs the wrong way after the team lost to Orlando Pirates with a social media post showing the iconic shirt in a bin.

The City of Joburg made Kaizer Chiefs upset with a pic they posted Images: City of Joburg/ Twitter, Halfpoint Images/ Getty Images

The now-deleted post on Twitter quickly spread like wildfire and was noticed by the Kaizer Chiefs' account. Tons of peeps gather to either side with the team or point out the other tongue-in-cheek things they had posted over time.

The act would have gone unnoticed if any random person did it on the blue bird app, but since it came from an official government account, it makes things tremendously unprofessional. However, the City did state that it was just trying to make a joke about the loss.

The city then issued an apology to the team a few hours later. South Africans had a lot to say about the initial tweet. See the comments below:

@RhulaniChabangu posted:

@KagisoMonyadiwa said:

"Admin must be fired with immediate effect. Distasteful tweet. KC is paying rates at the City of Joburg. Disgusting "

@LeoMamba9 commented:

"This is really painful, admin... Especially to us die-hard fans, but this should give us motivation since they hate us for our class... We are on another level."

@DouglasMoretsi mentioned:

"Disappointing indeed, never expected this from them."

@Touchmak_SA shared:

@Cellular_jnr commented:

"Apparently, their Admin supports Pirates... He's very hurt. We've been his nightmare the whole weekend. "

@pedi_hun mentioned:

"Let's report the account Khosi."

@MolotoMothapo said:

"I agree, the City should be promoting its teams not disparaging them."

@Mmirwas shared:

