More details in the Terry Pheto fraud case have been revealed after many people questioned how her name was linked to the case involving the National Lotteries Commission

The Tsotsi actress and other high profile individuals are accused of using the money that was supposed to go to an NPO to buy property and other lux things

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago shared that the unit was tracing the money when they ended up in a property owned by Terry, who has denied the allegations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Terry Pheto is still hogging the headlines after she was linked to a multi-million rand fraud case involving the National Lotteries Commission.

The SIU shared that they were tracing fraud money when they ended up at Terry Pheto's property. Image: @terrypheto

Source: Instagram

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was granted a high court preservation order to seize properties, lux cars and restaurants belonging to the Tsotsi star, and other high profile people.

The combined value of the assets is about R25 million, reports TshisaLIVE. The actress trended on social media when the news broke. Terry Pheto immediately issued a statement denying the allegations.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago told EWN how Terry's name ended up on the list of people allegedly involved in the fraud case.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kganyago said the SIU was tracing the money when they ended up in the property owned by the media personality. He said the money was supposed to have gone to an NPO and other people but it was used to buy the property that Terry owns.

The Woman King star Thuso Mbedu weighs in on Mzansi politics

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that world-renowned actress Thuso Mbedu has weighed in on Mzansi politics. The Woman King star took to her timeline to share her thoughts on the country's state of affairs.

Thuso, who has relocated to the US, seemingly watched the latest episode of Podcast and Chill With MacG featuring Sizwe Dhlomo. Sizwe touched on the country's current political situation.

Thuso Mbedu took to Twitter and quoted a remark Sizwe made when he was a guest on the latest episode of the podcast. Peeps took to her timeline and agreed with her post. Many said nowadays politics is all about money and power.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News