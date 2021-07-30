Haibo: Ngizwe Mchunu Compares Himself to Nelson Mandela in Viral Video

Former SABC radio broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu has released a controversial statement once again and really wowed Mzansi by likening himself to Nelson Mandela

The former Ukhozi FM DJ Mchunu compared himself to former president Mandela, saying they went through the same challenges behind bars

Mchunu was jailed for allegedly playing a part in the recent unrest following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma

Embattled former SABC DJ Ngizwe Mchunu has sparked massive reactions on social media after likening himself to former president Nelson Mandela. Mchunu says he and Madiba are the same following the challenges they faced as men.

The former Ukhozi FM worker was speaking to an unnamed radio presenter and says he is a man and proud of himself. The viral video clip is posted by @Mamlaba011 on Twitter.

Mchunu was granted bail by the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday following allegations that he was behind some the recent unrest that engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.

Speaking in Zulu, the outspoken supporter of the jailed former President Jacob Zuma says the magistrates and prosecutors now know him, including Mzansi citizens.

“I am proud of myself as a man. I mean the magistrates know me, the prosecutors know me. South Africa knows me and....(Intervenes the radio host: If you’re a man you must go through tough challenges). Stop right there, I and Mandela are the same, we spent time behind bars, saboshwa. Ejele jele ngaboshwa mina (I was arrested in jail singing).”

@Lungile_NMngadi said:

"Ngaze ngamthanda umuntu ezweni wema.”

@CollenGumbi said:

“If you hate this man. Ayii unenkinga wena hahaha.”

@Lenzo21 said:

“From this point I have no choice but to stan hahaha.”

@ThabileMalatha said:

“Hahaha apho bengisanda kusho nje ezinsukwini ezedlule ukth iChunu mhla laphuma liyothi lona lazi Ijele lisezingeni lo Mandela liyivikela mbuso.”

Alleged unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu evaded police on 5 separate occasions

Remaining with Mchunu, Briefly News previously reported that Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the alleged instigators of the violent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, reportedly managed to evade the police on five separate occasions.

This is the claim that was presented to the Randburg Magistrate's Court during the former Ukhozi FM DJ's bail hearing on Wednesday.

Mchunu is said to have eventually handed himself over to law enforcement in Durban ahead of answering charges relating to inciting violence.

