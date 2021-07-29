Alleged instigator Ngizwe Mchunu has been granted bail by the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday

Mchunu was arrested on charges of inciting violence during the unrest as well as being in contravention of lockdown rules

Mchunu's bail has been set at R2000 despite the National Prosecuting Authority stating that he is a flight risk

JOHANNESBURG - The Randburg Magistrates Court has granted one of the alleged instigators Ngizwe Mchunu bail. Mchunu is being charged with inciting violence during the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in weeks past.

The court stated that it was not in the best interest of justice to keep Mchunu remanded in prison as a reason for granting him bail, according to eNCA.

Alleged Instigator Ngizwe Mchunu has been granted R2000 bail by the Randburg Magistrates Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority had argued that Mchunu is a flight risk as he has access to a private jet.

The court set the former Ukhozi FM DJ's bail at R 2000, according to a report by News24. Mchunu is also accused of being in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

Briefly News, earlier reported on Mchunu's bail hearing on Facebook and South Africa's had a lot to say about the justice system.

Here are some of the reactions from fellow South Africans:

Themba Zuma said:

"The so called intelligence must come up with the real instigators, people were sleeping on duty while our country was plotted against, and instead of finding the real instigators, they went for an easy target on social media. It's about time that we hold these state organs accountable failing which the head must roll."

Rudeboy Nkosenhle Ntleko Rudeboy said:

"They didn't have a strong case against him this guy has been saying #Azikhale since i know him 7 years ago so nothing new they should've asked him that time what he meant."

Matimu Theron Tivane said:

"At least we can say the court's are less captured..."

James Keever said:

"Billions in damage equates to R2k bail, stupidity deluxe."

Mchunu has since been trending on Twitter and here are some reactions from tweeps to him being granted bail:

@Janinegibb27 wrote:

"It’s safer for our people of SA to not keep him in custody. He will answer at his trial if he did instigate or not. Let there be peace for now."

Alleged unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu avoided police on five separate occasions

Briefly News previously reported that Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the alleged instigators of the violent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, reportedly managed to avoid the police on five separate occasions.

This is the claim that was presented to the Randburg Magistrate's Court during the former Ukhozi FM DJ's bail hearing on Wednesday.

Mchunu is said to have eventually handed himself over to law enforcement in Durban ahead of answering charges relating to inciting violence. The State was again bent on ensuring that Mchunu is remanded in custody due to his flight risk status.

The investigating officer in the case Captain John Ndzinisa said he was opposed to Mchunu's bail because he "has the means to secure funding from outside sources".

A video of Mchunu revealing that he evaded arrest five times while in Johannesburg is said to have surfaced on social media.

