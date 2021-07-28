Alleged Unrest Instigator Ngizwe Mchunu Avoided Police on 5 Separate Occasions

It has been told in court that alleged unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu avoided police on five separate occasions before he finally handed himself in

Mchunu appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court Wednesday for his scheduled bail application hearing

The State was again bent on ensuring that Mchunu is remanded in custody due to his flight risk status

Mchunu has been charged with a single count of inciting public violence along with two counts of contravening the Disaster Management Act

Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the alleged instigators of the violent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, reportedly managed to avoid the police on five separate occasions.

This is the claim that was presented to the Randburg Magistrate's Court during the former Ukhozi FM DJ's bail hearing on Wednesday.

Mchunu is said to have eventually handed himself over to law enforcement in Durban ahead of answering charges relating to inciting violence. The State was again bent on ensuring that Mchunu is remanded in custody due to his flight risk status.

The investigating officer in the case Captain John Ndzinisa said he was opposed to Mchunu's bail because he "has the means to secure funding from outside sources".

A video of Mchunu revealing that he evaded arrest five times while in Johannesburg is said to have surfaced on social media.

Mchunu, who according to News24 had intended to address a gathering at the Kwa Mai Mai Traditional Market near Jeppestown in Johannesburg, is heard allegedly condoning the violence during an interview with traditional healer Bhongolethu Mzozo on his radio platform, Dr Khehlezezi Live.

The former has been charged with a single count of inciting public violence along with two counts of contravening the Disaster Management Act.

In an affidavit before the court, Ndzinisa detailed Mchunu's plot to evade capture from video evidence that was obtained.

"At Lanseria Airport, he made a recording where he indicated that police are looking for him. He spoke to a member of the public that [then] assisted him to evade the police as per his video," said Ndzinisa.

In one of the videos, Mchunu is seen disembarking at Lanseria Airport, citing that police were on his tail. He alleged Police Minister Bheki Cele had called and cautioned him, which he took as a threat.

Outside court, family spokesperson Bonginkosi Khanyile said they had hoped to bring Mchunu back to KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. He again reiterated that the State had no case against him.

He said:

"We expected that when we go home to KZN, we were going to go back with Ngizwe Mchunu, but unfortunately, based on the proceeding which took place today, everything was delayed, and the case continues tomorrow [Thursday]."

Khanyile, who was critical of the criminal justice system, said the treatment being meted out t Mchunu left a lot to be desired, according to an IOL report.

“That damage which was created in the country, you say it was because of Ngizwe Mchunu. It is very unfair, it is very political what is happening to him, and it is very dumbfounding, and if such thing in a country where democracy is supposed to prevail, we are very worried,” added Khanyile.

Mchunu cannot afford legal fees, Court denies media's bid to film

Briefly News reported previously that Mchunu is struggling with paying his legal fees, according to his legal representative Vusi Khathi.

This is after he was arrested for allegedly holding a press conference in Bryanston where he stated that things would get ugly if former president Jacob Zuma was not released from prison, according to News24.

Mchunu, who as previously reported was remanded in custody after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated that he was a flight risk, is receiving support through a fundraising campaign from people said to be his friends.

A social media post asking for donations to assist in his legal battle has been circulating.

