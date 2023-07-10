Benjamin Dube Labelled a Show-Off After Sharing Clip of His Luxury Car Collection: “This Isn’t About the Snow”
- Benjamin Dube was accused of fishing for compliments after his recent video where he showed off the snow in his neighbourhood
- The Gospel star shared a clip of the snow, but the video focused on his two luxury cars that were parked in his garage
- Netizens were not impressed by this, with some throwing bible verses at him which went against his actions
When it comes to Twitter, nobody is off-limits.
Gospel singer and reverend Benjamin Dube saw himself trending after his recent video.
In the video, he intended on showing off the snowy weather which has hit parts of the country. However, netizens noticed that he focused too much on showing off his wealth.
Benjamin Dube labelled a show-off and topped the trends list
The Bow Down and Worship singer focused on his luxury car collection, which threw people off.
In the clip he shared on Twitter, he pans through his neighbourhood and then focuses on his cars for a little while.
After that, he shows off more of the houses in his area.
Mzansi says Benjamin Dube is fishing and drags him for filth
Commenting on the video, netizens trolled Benjamin Dube, and some even called him out.
@jaybug1313 said:
"It's snowing BMWs."
@AldrinSampear said:
"Mmmmm snow cars."
@Yogae11332246 said:
"Haibo, from snow to welcome to my crib."
@JackSinthumule said:
"I love how the camera is strategically placed to display the cars that are indoors, the Bishop is definitely fishing, this is not about the snow."
@LMakhetloane said:
"The video is 2% of snow and 98% of what you REALLY wanted us to see."
@kay_mahapa
"I knew you were built different when you performed at Tshwanefontein."
@ChrisExcel102 said:
"Nceku knows this video is not about the snow."
Mzansi feels the cold with snowy weather in parts of SA
In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi was woken up to snowy weather on Monday morning.
Netizens shared some breathtaking visuals from the snow in parts of Gauteng and expressed how cold it is for them.
