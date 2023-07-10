Benjamin Dube was accused of fishing for compliments after his recent video where he showed off the snow in his neighbourhood

The Gospel star shared a clip of the snow, but the video focused on his two luxury cars that were parked in his garage

Netizens were not impressed by this, with some throwing bible verses at him which went against his actions

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

When it comes to Twitter, nobody is off-limits.

Benjamin Dube intended on showing off the snow in his neighbourhood, but later got labelled a show-off. Image: @revbenjamindube

Source: Instagram

Gospel singer and reverend Benjamin Dube saw himself trending after his recent video.

In the video, he intended on showing off the snowy weather which has hit parts of the country. However, netizens noticed that he focused too much on showing off his wealth.

Benjamin Dube labelled a show-off and topped the trends list

The Bow Down and Worship singer focused on his luxury car collection, which threw people off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the clip he shared on Twitter, he pans through his neighbourhood and then focuses on his cars for a little while.

After that, he shows off more of the houses in his area.

Mzansi says Benjamin Dube is fishing and drags him for filth

Commenting on the video, netizens trolled Benjamin Dube, and some even called him out.

@jaybug1313 said:

"It's snowing BMWs."

@AldrinSampear said:

"Mmmmm snow cars."

@Yogae11332246 said:

"Haibo, from snow to welcome to my crib."

@JackSinthumule said:

"I love how the camera is strategically placed to display the cars that are indoors, the Bishop is definitely fishing, this is not about the snow."

@LMakhetloane said:

"The video is 2% of snow and 98% of what you REALLY wanted us to see."

@kay_mahapa

"I knew you were built different when you performed at Tshwanefontein."

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Nceku knows this video is not about the snow."

Mzansi feels the cold with snowy weather in parts of SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi was woken up to snowy weather on Monday morning.

Netizens shared some breathtaking visuals from the snow in parts of Gauteng and expressed how cold it is for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News