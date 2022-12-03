Kabza De Small hasn't been on the market since 2021, when he paid lobola for a stunner named Kamogelo Geloo Moropa

The Amapiano star doesn't share much about his relationship with Kamo on social media, but credible reports have emerged, revealing crumbs of their adorable romance

Briefly News looks back at the time when South Africans got a peek inside the discreet relationship that has peeps curious

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kabza De Small and his wife Kamogelo Geloo Moropa have chosen to stay private about their marriage. Image: @kabelomotha_/Instagram and Kamogelo Moropa/Facebook

Source: UGC

Kabza De Small is well-known for a variety of things, including his fire music. Little is known about his romantic relationship with his wife Kamogelo Geloo Moropa because he prefers to keep it private.

While the couple has never explained why they don't share much about their relationship, Kabza's celebrity status must have something to do with it. Online peeps on social media are always curious and ready to ruin famous people's relationships with unconfirmed rumours.

Despite the fact that they don't share much, Mzansi has had a peek inside their relationship on certain occasions.

Briefly News looks at those times Kamo and Kabza have repeatedly shown how much they adore each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

1. Kabza Da Small pays lobola for Kamogelo Geloo Moropa

Contrary to popular belief, Kabza is a married man. News24 reported that the Amapiano star paid lobola for his then-girlfriend, now wife Kamogelo Geloo Moropa in 2021.

The couple chose to keep the lobola negotiations private, but that didn't stop Kabza from publicly declaring his love for Kamo. According to News24, Kabza's friend told them that the DJ wore Iziphandla (traditional wristband) to indicate that he was taken.

Prior to the engagement, the friend revealed that Kamo and Kabza's relationship was not easy. The friend stated:

“They have been dating – on and off – for some time now. He even dated someone else, but that didn’t work out because he loves Kamo.”

2. Meet Kabza De Small's wife Kamogelo Geloo Moropa

Kabza De Small's wife, according to ZAlebs, is more than just a pretty face. Kamo is an intelligent woman with a psychology degree from the University of South Africa (UNISA).

There isn't much known about Kamo because she and Kabza chose to keep their relationship hidden from prying eyes on social media.

Earlier in 2022, Savanna News reported that the two lovebirds are so private that they don't even wear wedding rings after getting traditionally married.

3. Reasons why Kabza De Small and Kamogelo Geloo Moropa chose to stay discreet about their relationship

Of course, given Kabza's celebrity status, it's natural for him to want to shield Kamo from the media. Kabza is most likely keeping Kamo from making headlines for all the wrong reasons, and protecting her from getting dragged by social media users who are always opinionated.

Savanna News even stated that Kamo despises the spotlight, which explains why the couple has revealed so little about their relationship.

Kabza De Small becomes most streamed artist in SA in 2022 on Spotify

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small is reportedly the most streamed artist in South Africa in 2022. The Amapiano producer has been dropping hit after hit since January.

The talented yanos pioneer first dropped a 4-track EP titled Ziwangale. The project featured stars such as DJ Tira and Nkosazana Daughter. He then released Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena with his favourite collaborator, DJ Maphorisa. The project has six banging tunes and featured artists such as Madumane, Young Stunna and Ami Faku.

The hard-working music producer then dropped his smashing 18-track album, KOA II Part 1. He worked with the likes of DJ Maphorisa, Felo Le Tee and Young Stunna on the project which received rave reviews when it dropped.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News