The expelled former spokesman for South African ruling party the ANC, Carl Niehaus showed off his family side on Twitter

In the post he Carl shared how he spent a fun date with his daughter at a restaurant in Ballito, Durban

The pair is seen sporting big smiles in the photos, prompting many netizens to advise him to post more light-hearted content online

Patriotic South African and committed member of the ANC, Carl Niehaus, spread cute daddy-daughter goals on the social media streets this week.

Carl Niehaus is a family man at heart. Here he is seen enjoying a cute date with his daughter. Image: @niehaus_carl/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Taking to Twitter, the politician showed off her soft side by sharing snaps of a lovely day out with his daughter Khanya in Ballito, Durban, at their favourite restaurant.

Carl captioned the sweet post:

"Had a lovely lunch with my darling daughter #Khanya in Ballito, at one of our favorite little restaurants The Waterberry."

It's heartwarming to see parents making it a point to spend quality time with their children despite their busy schedules.

Judging by their big smiles, they had a great time together and enjoyed each other's company.

SA peeps were chuffed to see Carl, the family man and advised him to focus more of his attention on that aspect rather than his controversial political life.

@Adolf_molopa replied:

"Nice one Mpangazitha spending quality time with your family lovely."

@tlou_dikgale responded:

"I love this uncle as at least today is not about Phala Phala."

@JabulanoG said:

"Having a good time Carlito! You seem to be a lotus eater!."

@BHUNGAN99863827 commented:

"Wonderful is always nice to explore, in your twilight, congratulations are in order."

@Kudide remarked:

"Woww!! You're trully a luck Zuluboy, Carl. One wishes you stick to this side of you. The political one...eish! It's a mess. I guess your wife and the beautiful Khanya angel agree with me. They need you more than we need you."

Carl Niehaus pays lobola for his wife, Mzansi peeps remain indifferent

In another story, Briefly News reported that the former ANC spokesperson and very vocal Carl Niehaus paid lobola for his wife, and South Africans couldn't care less about the situation.

@niehaus_carl made the announcement on Twitter to much fanfare. He also loves to show off his relationship with her to peeps who throw shade at the topic. The tweet was also posted with a loving caption:

"What a beautiful day with my beautiful wife! ❤️ @noliemdluli"

Source: Briefly News