Shortly after Zikhona Sodlaka's departure from the Showmax hit telenovela The Wife , many of her current and former co-stars sent her heartfelt farewell messages

Adbul Khoza, who played her husband on the show, praised their on-set chemistry and thanked Zikhona for being a pleasure to work with

The Wife loyal viewers users have also praised Zikhona for her outstanding performance in Season 3

Zikhona Sodlaka has left The Wife after three explosive seasons.

The talented actress became a fan favourite in Season 3 due to her incredible acting abilities.

Even her co-stars, such as Mbalenhle Mavimbela, praised her talent. Briefly News previously reported that not only did Mbalenhle praise Zikhona, but she also revealed that Zikhona had greatly helped her on set.

Perhaps this is why many of Zikhona's co-stars on The Wife were able to easily write sweet words shortly after her departure from the hit telenovela was announced.

According to TshisaLIVE, Abdul Khoza, who left the show before Season 3 began bid farewell to Zikhona. On the hit show, the two played husband and wife.

Abdul praised their on-set chemistry and went on to put himself in the shoes of the viewers, predicting that Zikhona's departure would be devastating to them. Abdul stated:

“Thank you for the chemistry we built as a family. I was always looking forward to seeing where our story was going. I’m grateful to have seen you take this role and transform it into a role that is loved by viewers. I know a lot of people will be hurt by your exit, but I am also certain that where you’re going, you’ll continue to shine like you always do."

TshisaLIVE added that other The Wife stars such as Khanyi Mbau, Kwenzo Ngcobo, Mondli Makhoba, and others also bid farewell to Zikhona's character Mandisa.

Mzansi viewers also lauded and praised Zikhona for the amazing effort she put into her The Wife character. Peeps said:

@MissLuvo_Lee said:

"Zikhona Sodlaka is truly a national treasure She literally leaves it all on the floor for every single role she plays. Mandisa Madubela was no different this queen deserves her flowers #TheWifeShowmax"

@katlegomalepane shared:

"What a way to exit a show MANDISA will forever be iconic.. Take a bow mama @zikhonasodlaka #TheWifeShowmax"

@Thelazychef_za posted:

"Every week @zikhonasodlaka has me on the fence deciding if I am mad at her or if I’m on her side for that week's episodes of #TheWifeShowmax …Such a great talent and always kills her role as Mandisa. This week my heart is bleeding for Mandisa"

@AnastasieFrench replied:

"I'm actually gonna miss Mandisa and her edges hey , Zikhona Sodlaka did an amazing job mahn there was never a dull moment with her and she went out in true Mandisa style, drama galore I loved it #TheWifeShowmax"

@VanessaHottmess commented:

"I know I took a break from being on Twitter. But I had to come on here to say: @zikhonasodlaka your performance on the new season of #TheWifeShowmax is BRILLIANT!!! Not that we don't already know this, but it needs to be said. Hayi shem wa act-a, sis. ❤️ nami I was crying lol"

@QanguleS also said:

"Oh, Mamfene! A job well-done sis for all your hard work. You understood the assignment from day1. I must command you!! WHAT AN ACTRESS!! Zikhona Sodlaka is the POST! To many more roles Jambase!! #TheWifeShowmax @zikhonasodlaka"

@Leratoperse also shared:

"Shout out to #TheWifeShowmax for being able to show us Mandisa's escalation to her demise, it was so well written and portrayed. @zikhonasodlaka you are a star mama♥️"

@Zamma_Khumalo added:

"I’d just love to say that Zikhona Sodlaka is a spectacular actorshe kills every role she is given! I’ve never felt such strong emotions with a character as much as I have with he #TheWifeShowmax."

Source: Briefly News