Somizo Mhlongo was not an Amapiano fan until recently, and he is sorry it took so long for him to get on board

Taking to social media to apologise for talking down on the genre, Somizi admitted that he can no longer deny its litness

Fans were screaming after seeing the post and let Somizi know that he has made a good decision by joining the movement

Somizo Mhlongo has swallowed his words and admitted that the Amapiano craze holds some weight. A recent track got him grooving and he has to make a public apology.

Somizi Mhlongo has given Amapiano the nod, after admitting he has been sleeping on the genre. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Amapiano has taken Mzansi by absolute storm. It is undeniably the littest music genre at the moment with artists from all walks sticking their hands in the honey pot.

Taking to social media after having previously dissed the genre, Somizi apologised, letting his people know that he is a reformed Amapiano fan. Grooving to Adiwele by Youngstunna, Somizi bowed in the track's glory, reported TimesLIVE.

Somizi has come to realise the power of the genre and is living for “the proudly South Africaness.” Amapiano is a vibe, and not one can deny it.

Somizi posted:

Peeps flocked to the comment section to express their love for the genre, clapping over the fact that Somizi has gotten on board.

@_mduduzi_zungu said:

“You're a whole vibe ❤️❤️❤️”

@thandokazijcobs said:

“Piano whoooooooooo”

@lindokuhlenothando said:

“Ayashaya ama piano ”

@michaelmolomo said:

“Yes yes yeeeeeeeeeeebbbbbbbbbooooooo. Otlawa knowuwa mapiano.”

