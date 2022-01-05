aThe Estate cast has not received their salaries since November, reports entertainment commentator Phil Mphela

Clive Morris Productions had allegedly promised to pay their actors at the end of December but to date, that has not happened

Fans of the SABC show have shared their views on the news and many don't want the soapie to be cancelled because of its star-studded cast

The Estate cast has allegedly not been paid since November. The SABC soapie had promised to pay its star-studded cast at the end of December but that did not happen.

The show's production company, Clive Morris Productions, has reportedly now postponed payment to 10 January after allegedly failing to pay their actors again on Tuesday, 4 January.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared on Twitter that the failure to pay is apparently due to "a delayed payment from the SABC due to the change in contract".

The telenovela airs on both SABC 1 and SABC 3 on weekdays. SABC 1 broadcasts the old season while SABC 3 airs the new season of the show. Talented thespians such as Sdumo Mtshali, Aubrey Poo and Jo-Anne Reyneke are part of the stellar cast.

Peeps took to Phil's comment section and shared mixed reactions to the news.

@RobynMonei said:

"Could it maybe have to do with the ratings on SABC 3??? But it's doing pretty well on SABC 1 and that cast is top-notch, alongside the crew."

@NDIYILA_BHUDA wrote:

"They better pay them.... This soapie has 99% of people who actually know how to act, it can't be cancelled man."

@Suzan84732523 commented:

"They better pay them soon because I love this soapie and all the actors, especially Aubrey Poo."

@ChantelNyamupa1 said:

"With the way the cast of this show delivers their work, it's a pity to work so hard and not get paid."

@Oratile58692814 added:

"It's always SABC shows that don't pay their cast on time, why?"

