'Uzalo's Mastermind Is Back in KwaMashu: "Khathide Was Getting on My Last Nerve"

Uzalo is trending on social media following the return of the soapie's fan favourite, Mastermind

Mastermind, real name TK Dlamini, is back in KwaMashu to deal with Khathide - a drug deal who has been using MaMlambo to push his business

The viewers of the SABC 1 soapie shared their excitement on social media after Mastermind manhandled Khathide when he appeared for the first time on Monday night, 3 January

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mastermind has returned to Uzalo. The actor appeared on the SABC 1 telenovela in Monday night's episode. His excited fans took to social media to share how happy they are at his return.

Uzalo's Mastermind has returned to KwaMashu. Image: @tk_dlaminii

Source: Instagram

Mastermind, real name TK Dlamini, is back to deal with a small-time drug dealer, Khathide. Khathide has been using MaMlambo to push his illegal business in the township of KwaMashu.

Mastermind's first scene on the soapie following his return saw him manhandle Khathide.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

His fans went crazy after the scene. They took to Twitter to share how excited they were now that Khathide has finally met his match.

@Jaro_325 said:

"Great to see Mastermind back... The new year starting with a bang."

@ChroniclesBunny wrote:

"Thank goodness for Mastermind because Khathide was getting on my last nerve."

@Mrskillmonger1 commented:

"The king of KwaMashu is back. I missed him."

@WayneMilanzie wrote:

"One thing about Mastermind @TK_DLAMINII he delivers. An inborn talent."

@Nkuleh_G added:

"I'm happy to see Mastermind again. Khathide was working on my nerves. I almost stopped watching."

'Rea Tsotella' trends after latest episode featuring cheating pastor

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rea Tsotella is trending on social media following the latest episode that aired on Monday night. A woman asked the show's host, Bishop Israel Makamu, to intervene after a pastor used her money to pay lobola for another woman.

The lady shared that her lover, who is a pastor, asked her to take out a loan so he could pay lobola to her family. She did as the man of God asked but he did not keep his word when she gave him the money.

He went to pay lobola to another woman. The viewers also heard that the pastor has a drinking problem. He hilariously explained that someone advised him to use alcohol as medication for his flu. Peeps took to Twitter to react to the epic episode of Bishop Makamu's show.

Source: Briefly News