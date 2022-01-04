Hebanna: 'Rea Tsotella' Trends After Latest Episode Featuring a Cheating Pastor

Rea Tsotella is trending high on Twitter after it aired an epic episode featuring a pastor who is accused of drinking and cheating

A woman claimed the pastor made her take out a loan so he could pay lobola to her family but instead paid lobola to another lady's family

The viewers of Bishop Israel Makamu's show advised the woman to leave the pastor because he's a liar and a cheater

Rea Tsotella is trending on social media following the latest episode that aired on Monday night. A woman asked the show's host Bishop Israel Makamu to intervene after a pastor used her money to pay lobola for another woman.

Bishop Israel Makamu's 'Rea Tstotella' trended after its latest episode featuring a cheating pastor. Image: @bishop_makamu

Source: Instagram

The lady shared that her lover, who is a pastor, asked her to take out a loan so he could pay lobola to her family. She did as the man of God asked but he did not keep his word when she gave him the money.

He went to pay lobola to another woman. The viewers also heard that the pastor has a drinking problem. He hilariously explained that someone advised him to use alcohol as medication for his flu. Peeps took to Twitter to react to the epic episode of Bishop Makamu's show.

@malapela_tebogo said:

"I thought this lady came here because she wants to leave Moruti watsotsi."

@mbali_ndlela wrote:

"A pastor made her take out a loan to lobola her then used it to lobola someone else???"

@sdu_mpembe commented:

"This lady must leave him, she's beautiful, she can get any man she wants."

@Undlunkulu_Xoli added:

"Nothing more hilarious than hypocritical Christians like this Evangelist. He doesn't attend ancestral ceremonies because it's a sin according to him yet he cheats, scams, drinks and lies... which are also sins. Lol."

