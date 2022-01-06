'The Wife' Trends Following the Death of Mpande Zulu: "uNicki Minaj Wey'nkabi"

The Wife is trending following the death of Mpande Zulu - a character portrayed by young actor Ishmauel Songo

Showmax dropped three new episodes of the telenovela and the fans took to social media to react to them

Mpande was fatally shot by the Majolas, who are his family's rivals in the taxi industry, according to the storyline

The Wife is trending on social media after Showmax dropped three more episodes of the epic show on Thursday, 6 January. The viewers of the telenovela cannot believe that their fave Mpande Zulu is dead.

'The Wife' is trending following the death of Mpande Zulu, real name Ishmauel Songo. Image: @ishmauel_s

Mpande was fatally shot by his family's rivals in the taxi business, the Majolas. The role of Mpande was portrayed by young actor, Ishmauel Songo.

The fans of the show took to Twitter to react to Mpande's passing. Many applauded Ishmauel's acting skills while others shared that they shed real tears following his death.

@MalevuMandisa said:

"Salute to THE ROOT, the reason all great trees (Humans) still stand. The reason all plants bear fruits (Children). THE ROOT that is the beginning of life & the end of life when it dies. Thank you so much to ISHMAUEL SONGO for being MPANDE ZULU."

@sthekhali wrote:

"Even though your journey was short but you gave it your all...RIP Mpande Zulu."

@oratile_nkwane commented:

"uNicki Minaj wey'nkabi is really gone, I'll never get over Mpande's death."

@ruvimboTarue said:

"So Mpande is really gone?? #TheWifeShowmax But uNkosana though why can't he see his enemies."

@uMaZwane added:

"We're recovering from Mpande's death, give us a break maan."

The Wife viewers mourn deaths of their favourite characters

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that the viewers of The Wife took to social media to mourn the deaths of their favourite characters in the telenovela.

Showmax dropped three more episodes of the soapie last Thursday morning, 30 December. The likes of Mvelo, Mpande and Jabu are apparently dead after they were shot by their rivals. The fans of the epic show took to Twitter to discuss the latest episodes.

Many said they can't wait for next week's episodes so they could confirm whether their faves survived the shooting or passed away. Some expressed that they shared tears after the shooting.

Source: Briefly News