The Black Door producers have shared the show has not been canned and rubbished the trending rumours about the e.tv show

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted that the show was not renewed for another season but Black Brain Pictures creative director, Mandla N, denied the rumours

Mandla N added that the show is the fastest growing show on e.tv and the channel also rubbished the claims by Phil Mphela

The Black Door has not been cancelled. Black Brain Pictures creative director Mandla Ngcongwane has rubbished the rumours doing round on social media.

Mandla N, as he is affectionately known, was reacting to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela. Phil took to his timeline and shared that the spicy e.tv telenovela has not been renewed for the second season.

The show, starring the likes of SK Khoza, Zamani Mbatha, Linda Sebezo and Gabisile Tshabalala, premiered a few months ago. TshisaLIVE reports that Mandla N shared that he also heard about the rumours on social media.

He shared that the show is not getting cancelled, adding that it is doing very well in terms of viewership. He shared that the the soapie is the fastest growing show on the channel.

"That was just fake news and rumours."

The publication reports that e.tv also denied the rumours. The channel shared that they have no idea where Phil got his information from.

