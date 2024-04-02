Prince Kaybee shared a cute picture of a girl, and the immediate assumption was that it was his daughter

The baby girl has a striking resemblance to Prince Kaybee's 15-year-old son, making people even more convinced

The music producer is known for being a father of two, and the name of his secondborn child is Mmino Milani

Prince Kaybee had people talking after he shared a picture of a baby girl, leaving many people to assume that it was his daughter.

Prince Kaybee revealed a picture of his daughter. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Does Prince Kaybee have a daughter

Just recently, Prince Kaybee took to X and posted an adorable picture of a girl dressed in white. What had many people assuming that it was his daughter was the striking resemblance to Kaybee's 15-year-old son.

The Wajelwa hitmaker is a father of two sons, Teboho and shares a child with TV presenter and actress Zola Zeeloving named Mmino Milani.

In his caption, he mentioned his sons and said:

"Mmino and Teboho have some work to do because when she cries foul, they need to be there ready to fight!"

Mzansi reacts to picture of daughter

Fans assumed that Prince Kaybee has a third child, a daughter, who he has only revealed now. Even though he never confirmed nor denied being her father, fans had this to say:

@HappyHun_Puleng:

"She is so beautiful."

@OhFlipItsVuyo:

"I didn't know you have a daughter man, nice! She has the same eyes as Mmino."

@AbednigoMonyai:

"Beautiful kid bro. Her mom she’s a Venda neh?"

@Simonsays9100:

"You're a good family man Kabelo."

@tucklady:

"Your kids are beautiful."

@OfficialBokangK:

"You are blessed sir."

Unathi Nkayi spends time with Kaybee's kids

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi spent time with Prince Kaybee and his sons at a recent event.

A picture of the two media personalities looking cosy and chilling with Prince Kaybee's kids went viral on social media.

Many peeps questioned whether the pair are dating or might be friends with benefits, especially after watching a video of them riding his motorcycle.

