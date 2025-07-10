Prince Kaybee recently put a troll in their place after being asked what he has done for society

The DJ/ producer revealed how he helped the Durban flood victims of 2019 with housing, and received applause from netizens

South Africans praised Kaybee for his kind heart, while others bashed the troll for their audacious comments

Prince Kaybee spoke about his philanthropic efforts.

Prince Kaybee isn't just about the music, and he finally lifted the lid on one of his good deeds after a troll seemingly backed him into a corner.

What did Prince Kaybee do for the 2019 Durban flood victims?

Prince Kaybee recently engaged in a back-and-forth with several followers on Twitter (X), and one troll decided to put him on the spot.

Kaybee posted a picture of himself on 8 July 2025, standing between containers, and exclaimed that he had a long day:

"Today, I'm going home early. Ek is moeg!"

One netizen, DenzelAfrika, responded by asking if the Charlotte hitmaker had received a tender from the government, to which Kaybee said:

"I've never gotten any government favours, one man army."

Shortly after, a troll came barging into the conversation, questioning Kaybee's love for his people:

"'Do you even care about this country?"

Prince Kaybee pledged R150K to rebuild the homes of the 2019 Durban flood victims.

Kaybee then revealed how he helped the 2019 Durban flood victims rebuild their homes:

"Yeah, I’ve rebuilt houses for the Durban flood victims. What have you done?"

The tragedy, which took place between 18 and 22 April, claimed over 85 lives in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, due to collapsed buildings, mudslides and sinkholes following flash floods and heavy rains.

According to TimesLIVE, Kaybee pledged R150K to rebuild the homes that were destroyed in the floods.

In February 2025, heavy rains put lives at risk as KZN experienced another tragedy. Briefly News reported on the three deaths on 20 February, when the victims were buried under sand and rubble following structural collapses.

Here's what Mzansi said about Prince Kaybee's revelations

Fans were impressed and praised Prince Kaybee for helping those in need:

nicholasp2105 said:

"God bless you."

Malatjie_ praised Prince Kaybee:

"Well done, brother."

Lindagmask was impressed:

"You do things in silence. Big up, bro."

VvistaSA wrote:

"You are so awesome, Prince. Keep up the good work. Thank you!"

Kaay_Sleepy added:

"Working in silence!"

Fans sang Prince Kaybee's praises for helping those in need.

Meanwhile, others bashed the troll and said Kaybee shouldn't have entertained them:

kingsnezz said:

"People who disrespect you sometimes amaze me, but we move forward."

Mathobelasbongs asked:

"Did he reply?"

by_greatest laughed:

"Hahaha, confidently awaiting a response."

Ntobeko_NES wrote:

"Not even worth a reply, you are not paid to care! He/ she must go cry to the people they voted for. Thank you for the part you play."

NthabiiPhiri added:

"Good!!! Keyboard warriors must be put in their place."

