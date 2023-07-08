The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is trying to recover the R44.2 billion of unpaid TV licence fees

Communications minister Mondli Gungubele said that 5.6 million accounts have been handed over to debt collectors

South African citizens on social media discussed the TV licence system and whether they have been keeping paying

The Minister of Communications said almost 10 million TV licence holders owe the SABC. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG- The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) finds itself burdened by a staggering R44.2 billion in unpaid TV licence fees, owed by approximately 9.2 million South Africans.

SABC pursues unpaid TV Licence fees worth R44.2 billion

Mondli Gungubele, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies disclosed the information. He further revealed that 5.6 million TV licence accounts have been handed to external debt collectors to recoup the money, reported TimesLIVE.

He was responding to a written parliamentary question by EFF MP Sinawo Thambo who inquired about the financial status of the public broadcaster.

The SABC has been grappling to boost its revenue through the TV licence payment system. This massive outstanding debt paints a grim picture of the broadcaster's financial health.

SABC exploring change in current TV licence system

According to News24, while awaiting legislative changes, the department will maintain ongoing communication with both the SABC and Treasury to explore potential options for reforming and improving the existing TV licence system.

The objective is to ensure adequate funding for the SABC, while also determining the most suitable collection and enforcement methods, along with a specific timeline for implementation.

Citizens stunned by SABC's debt collection move

Mofokeng Tefo mentioned:

"Some say the money must be recouped from DStv. Nope, I disagree with that, you can't watch DStv without a TV licence."

Anel EN-Manie du Preez posted:

"Totally overrated. They count on the 60 million people that have been sending cancellations to no avail."

John McBurn stated:

"We'll continue paying once Hlaudi Motsoeneng repays the R11 million he took from the SABC coffers."

Karabo Nino added:

"Pay just to see two versions of Clientele ads. Nope."

Bongani Mkhwanazi said:

"Lol, this TV license nonsense must be scraped off. Who still pays for that anyway?"

In a related article, Briefly News reported that there have been lots of harassment incidents from debt collectors because many people do not really know their rights and the extent to which debt collectors can act according to the law.

This is why understanding the legal backup and the limits of such agencies is vital when you are dealing with them.

