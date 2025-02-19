Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, shared information about her mother after someone wondered if her mom was better than her dad

Vivian's parents, who met at a university in Canada, got married in 2000 and ended their relationship in 2008

Social media users under Vivian's post were surprised to hear who her mother was and shared they were fans

Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, shared information about her mother. Images: @vivllainous, @elonrmuskk

Controversial South African-born billionaire Elon Musk has been hogging the headlines for years but recently took centre stage after Donald Trump won America's presidential election.

However, Elon's estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, has also been in the limelight after recently shedding light on one of her parents.

Elon Musk's daughter promotes her mom

Taking to her TikTok account, Vivian answered an app user who commented on a previous video and wanted to know if her mother, Justine Wilson, was a "better parent" than her father.

She shared with the curious internet user:

"My mom is a published author of dark, urban supernatural fiction from the early 2000s. I feel like that should explain a lot. It's called Bloodangel, and it also has a sequel. There's also another book called Uninvited, which you can go buy. You're welcome for the promo, Mom!"

Vivian urging people to buy her mother's book could be an indication that she has a better relationship with Justine, as Elon shunned her after she shared she identified as a transgender woman.

The businessman, who allegedly fathered his 13th child with American conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, said his estranged daughter was "killed" by the "woke mind virus" after he was "tricked into signing documents" concerning Vivian's transition.

Take a look at Vivian's response in the video below:

More about Justine Wilson

Justine Wilson is a Canadian author and Elon's first ex-wife. According to People, the former couple met while studying at Canada's Queen's University and tied the knot in 2000. Justine and Elon ended their marriage eight years later.

A young Elon Musk and Justine Wilson. Image: @25YearsAgoLive

Besides Bloodangel and Uninvited, Justine also wrote Lord of Bones, a book published in 2008 which takes on the world of fantasy and fiction.

Internet comments on Vivian Wilson's parents

Thousands of intrigued social media users were pleasantly surprised to hear that Vivian's mother was an author who wrote some of their favourite books, while others shared their curiosity about the rest of Vivian's family members.

@prettiditzz stated in the comment section:

"Elon never deserved your mom! I just know your mom is way too cool for him!"

@blondebombz said to Vivian:

"You're beautiful, and I'm sorry about your dad."

A curious @sammi_art asked:

"Do you talk to any of your other half-siblings? Do they also not like him?"

A surprised @grimey_rat wrote:

"She wrote Uninvited? I was so obsessed with that book in middle school. Oh, my gosh."

@gianathegoat added in the comments:

"You look so much like your mom."

@iamtheteapot told Vivian and the online community:

"I'm glad your mom is a nice person, and it's good that you have some support from a parent. I also don't talk to my dad. We are not missing much."

