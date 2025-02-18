Famous billionaire Elon Musk took to his platform, X, to gush about his Grok 3 AI ahead of its release

The artificial intelligence is part of a growing number of similar products in a global technological arms race

The Tesla owner has become quite controversial over the past few months, especially because of his relationship with Donald Trump

Elon Musk called his Grok 3 AI the "Smartest AI on Earth" ahead of its release. Image: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk took to his social media platform, X, to gush about his Grok 3 AI ahead of its release. The tech billionaire has been eager to get behind the AI race and had been willing to buy OpenAI for a dizzying sum of money.

The AI tech race is on

The Tesla owner shared the news through his @elonmusk X account which has over 200 million followers. Elon Musk initially wanted to work with OpenAI in a non-profit capacity but was blindsided when the company's CEO, Sam Altman, decided to pursue a more for-profit approach with various tech companies funding the pursuit.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

AI unleashed

Grok 3 was eventually released to much fanfare on X by users of the AI. Elon Musk says it's the smartest AI on the planet, and many reviewers are posting impressive benchmarks of the product online.

Elon Musk has created a lot of controversy over the past few months. Image: Christopher Furlong

Source: Getty Images

Nonetheless, many of the controversial billionaire's fans expressed excitement for using the AI. Read the comments below:

@tguerich asked:

"If Grok 3 is so smart, what makes you think it will show up to perform like a trained ape. It might just quit and found a hedge fund instead."

@phfx said:

'"live demo" becoming a freakier term the closer it gets to AGI.'

@ElarRealm mentioned:

"Grok 3 is coming—time to see if it’s ‘scary smart’ or just scary."

@CryptoLirik commented:

"Recently moved to Grok after ChatGpt, really like its adaptability and analysis. 😊 I would like better image generation and voice assistant. Looking forward to it!"

@WajidAli5062 posted:

"That sounds exciting! A live demo will definitely showcase its potential."

@Icrazyhorse13 shared:

"I look forward to X search engine."

@Teacherlabz002 said:

"Cant wait to use it for all my crypto research and creativity."

More Elon Musk stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that Elon Musk's stance on South Africa's policies may prevent the Starlink deal from going through as the Presidency is unwilling to do business with him.

previously reported that Elon Musk's stance on South Africa's policies may prevent the Starlink deal from going through as the Presidency is unwilling to do business with him. Julius Malema stood firm on his stance against billionaire Elon Musk who called him an international criminal on X. This was after he furiously responded to Musk, calling him a spoiled brat.

Sizwe Dhlomo fired back at US-based billionaire Elon Musk on social media. The radio personality responded to Musk's post about politics in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News