“Smartest AI of Earth”: Elon Musk Gushes About Grok 3 Ahead of Live Demo
by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 2 min read
  • Famous billionaire Elon Musk took to his platform, X, to gush about his Grok 3 AI ahead of its release
  • The artificial intelligence is part of a growing number of similar products in a global technological arms race
  • The Tesla owner has become quite controversial over the past few months, especially because of his relationship with Donald Trump

Tech billionaire Elon Musk called his Grok 3 AI the "Smartest AI on Earth" ahead of its release
Elon Musk called his Grok 3 AI the "Smartest AI on Earth" ahead of its release. Image: Andrew Harnik
Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk took to his social media platform, X, to gush about his Grok 3 AI ahead of its release. The tech billionaire has been eager to get behind the AI race and had been willing to buy OpenAI for a dizzying sum of money.

The AI tech race is on

The Tesla owner shared the news through his @elonmusk X account which has over 200 million followers. Elon Musk initially wanted to work with OpenAI in a non-profit capacity but was blindsided when the company's CEO, Sam Altman, decided to pursue a more for-profit approach with various tech companies funding the pursuit.

See the post below:

AI unleashed

Grok 3 was eventually released to much fanfare on X by users of the AI. Elon Musk says it's the smartest AI on the planet, and many reviewers are posting impressive benchmarks of the product online.

Billionaire Elon Musk has created a lot of controversy over the past few months.
Elon Musk has created a lot of controversy over the past few months. Image: Christopher Furlong
Source: Getty Images

Nonetheless, many of the controversial billionaire's fans expressed excitement for using the AI. Read the comments below:

@tguerich asked:

"If Grok 3 is so smart, what makes you think it will show up to perform like a trained ape. It might just quit and found a hedge fund instead."

@phfx said:

'"live demo" becoming a freakier term the closer it gets to AGI.'

@ElarRealm mentioned:

"Grok 3 is coming—time to see if it’s ‘scary smart’ or just scary."

@CryptoLirik commented:

"Recently moved to Grok after ChatGpt, really like its adaptability and analysis. 😊 I would like better image generation and voice assistant. Looking forward to it!"

@WajidAli5062 posted:

"That sounds exciting! A live demo will definitely showcase its potential."

@Icrazyhorse13 shared:

"I look forward to X search engine."

@Teacherlabz002 said:

"Cant wait to use it for all my crypto research and creativity."

