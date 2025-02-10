Sizwe Dhlomo fired back at Elon Musk after the billionaire criticised South African politics and labelled Julius Malema an international criminal.

Musk, who spoke to President Ramaphosa on 5 February 2025, shared an old video of Malema allegedly inciting violence, sparking controversy

Fans praised Dhlomo for defending SA's constitutional democracy, while others debated Malema's accountability and Musk's involvement in SA affairs

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sizwe Dhlomo fired back at US-based billionaire Elon Musk on social media. The radio personality responded to Musk's post about politics in South Africa.

Sizwe Dhlomo fired shots at Elon Musk. Image: @sizwedhlomo and Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sizwe Dhlomo blasts Elosn Musk

Elon Musk has been a trending topic in South Africa following his views on South African policies. The business magnate who has sided with US President Donald Trump on his stance on sending aide to South Africa fired shots at Ramaphosa's government.

Although he spoke to President Ramaphosa via a phone call on 5 February 2025, the Tesla CEO shared an old video of EFF President Julius Malema allegedly threatening to kill white people in South Africa and labelled Malema an international criminal.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Outspoken radio and television presenter Sizwe Dhlomo joined the conversation by sending a clear message to Elon Musk. He reminded the billionaire that SA is a constitutional democracy. The post read:

"Allow it? Lol! We’re a constitutional democracy bro. It’s not like back when you used to live here."

Fans react to Sizwe Dhlomo's post

Social media users praised Sizwe Dhlomo for firing back at Elon Musk. Many agreed that Musk must stay out of SA politics. However, others said Malema must be held accountable for inciting violence against white people in South Africa.

@2mins_kissinger wrote:

"Elon Musk is like a Prawn No guts, no spine and a head full of sh*t.... But market Value is always high!"

@nomsietjie96 said:

"I like how he is exposing himself and other closet racists. He bought X for freedom of speech, but doesn't like it when someone else actually practices it. Yoh😅"

@LawSelfDefense commented:

"A constitutional democracy that allows for the genocide of white people. It's OK, doh, because white people."

@g_mapaya said:

"This guy thinks he runs the world."

Sizwe Dhlomo was praised for firing back at Elon Musk. Image: Chesnot

Source: Getty Images

Sizwe Dhlomo gushes over Kelly Rowland

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo recently showed some love to US actress and former Destiny's Child band member Kelly Rowland. Fans shared hilarious remarks about how the post will affect Sizwe and Anele Mdoda's friendship.

We all know Sizwe Dhlomo loves sharing his opinions on social media whether people support him or not. The radio personality who is best friends with Anele Mdoda gushed over Kelly Rowland despite the history between the two ladies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News