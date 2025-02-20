Nota Baloyi caught the attention of Billionaire Tesla and Starlink owner Elon Musk on X recently

In an interview on DJ Sbu's Hustlers Corner Podcast, Nota made racist comments about white South Africans

This sparked a variety of reactions from people online, who called out Nota for his views while some questioned Elon Musk's agenda

Nota Baloyi landed on Elon Musk's radar after a clip of him speaking about white South Africans went viral.

Nota Baloyi makes unsavoury comments on the white population

Media personality Nota Baloyi was a guest on The Hustlers Corner podcast owned by radio presenter DJ Sbu. Baloyi discussed his views on white South Africans, offending many people who dubbed his views "racist."

“The problem that we South Africans have now is that we do not understand white people. They [white people] are an inferior species to us. We are homo sapiens, and they have Neanderthal blood in them," Baloyi said adding that his theory is backed by science.

The former music executive used harsh vocab to describe the white population:

“The white population is shrinking. For us, it makes no sense to descend into the savagery that they have. Whatever leadership they have is dying out...we’re dealing with the weakest whites the world has ever seen," he further stated.

Elon Musk reacts to Nota Baloyi's harsh words

The world's wealthiest man, who hails from Pretoria, reacted to the X video of Nota with a simple, "Hmm."

Nota caught wind of Elon's response to his views, and he stands by his opinion. Just recently, Elon Musk slammed Julius Malema and called him an international criminal. Nota sided with Elon and he continued to bash Malema online.

With Elon jumping in on the conversation, this has sparked outrage from people from different parts of the world, who have joined forces to slam Nota.

Netizens share their views on Nota's comments

Although a large portion of X users are against Nota's sentiments, some people found it odd that Elon chooses to engage in negative narratives which paint South Africa badly. This is how some people reacted to Nota's sentiments and Elon's reaction:

@Ayola_M asked:

"It is as if you are actively seeking to highlight these silly narratives which support an anti-democratic SA agenda. Who is Nota to represent the values of our country?"

@Mikedotcoza said:

"Crazy how every negative narrative about South Africa instantly reaches you and sparks a reaction, but when it's time to fact-check and correct the propaganda, suddenly there's silence."

@illythehost said:

"I don't remember seeing you sharing anything positive about South Africa Yaz. Olemenemene wene mos."

@SocialMediaVV reacted:

"I speak on behalf of sensible Black people that we don't endorse the animals (both of them are animals because the other guy could have cautioned him) speaking in this podcast."

