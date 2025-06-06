A South African content creator shared a tongue-in-cheek video claiming the refugee programme had ended on Twitter, clearly trolling the current political situation

Her humorous take comes amid the very public fallout between Trump and Musk, with many speculating about how their feud might affect various policies

South Africans flooded the comment section with laughter and sarcastic remarks about what would happen to those who had already left the country

An Afrikaner woman shared a video trolling the refugee programme.

A South African woman has gone viral after sharing a cheeky video about the refugee programme during the ongoing drama between Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Content creator @juliemosz86, who regularly posts about current affairs, including the Expropriation Act and refugee programme news, shared the satirical clip on 6th June. The video shows her speaking directly to the camera with a mock-serious tone, telling viewers:

"Guys, the refugee programme has just ended on Twitter, cancel all applications now." She captioned the post: "Red Alert: Refugee program just ended on X."

The Afrikaner mum and wife were trolling the situation, making light of the political chaos unfolding between the two billionaires. Her timing was perfect, as many people have been speculating about how the Trump-Musk fallout might affect various policies and programmes.

An Afrikaner woman shared a video showing what she thinks of the refugee program now that Trump and Musk have had a falling out.

Political drama affects refugee speculation

The woman's joke video comes during a very public breakdown between Trump and his former adviser, Elon Musk. The two have been involved in bitter exchanges over spending policies, with Musk leaving his government role and openly criticising Trump's bills. Their relationship completely collapsed when Musk started calling Trump's policies wasteful, and Trump responded by threatening to cut Musk's government contracts.

Many people believe that Trump's African refugee programme was influenced by Musk's advice, which is why some are now wondering what will happen to these policies. The speculation grew stronger after Trump's recent meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about alleged issues in South Africa. During this meeting, Ramaphosa reportedly challenged Trump's evidence and explained that South Africa operates as a democratic country that believes in equal treatment for all races. With Musk and Trump no longer on good terms, people are questioning whether programmes that Musk may have supported will continue.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

South Africans react with humour

The video quickly gained traction among South African viewers who found her trolling approach refreshing.

@Gerry Roman joked:

"If this is real, then those South African refugees will now become American refugees."

@zimkhit3 🇿🇦 asked with laughing emojis:

"😂😂😂What's gonna happen to the Tsekers now 🧐🧐🧐"

@tank🇿🇦 added:

"🤣🤣Beautiful. And those who left will be deposited soon. Eish, mara, we don't want them back 😑"

@Domoyi commented:

"Shame, what are they gonna do since we are killing them, maybe they can go hide in Russia?"

@Been _kerrie wrote:

"No more free stuff for the hard-working people 😂…Take those 5-bed houses off the market."

