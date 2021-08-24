Mzansi is taking the mickey out of a man's pair of Nike sneakers after he took to social media to proudly parade his new acquisition

While the brand new pair of fawn-coloured kicks should have been the envy of the masses, it was quite the opposite on this occasion

Many users compared the sneakers to cereal, and yes, you guessed it, Weet-bix cereal of all things

A Mzansi man may just have shot himself in the foot after he proudly went online to parade a brand new pair of kicks that had finally arrived.

Like any enthusiastic owner of fresh new arrivals, a Twitter user, @shonny_sa, couldn't wait to rub the fact that he'd handsome gifted himself in his followers' faces.

A Mzansi man may just have shot himself in the foot after he proudly went online to parade a brand new pair of kicks that had finally arrived. Image: @shonny_sa/ Twitter.

Taking to his account, he tweeted the picture with the caption:

"My sneaker[s] arrived."

The new pair of fawn-coloured Nike sneaks should have been the envy of the hoard on social media, but it was quite the opposite on this occasion.

After all, he'd put in all the effort to display just how good they looked, courtesy of the twin snaps he shared of them shortly after they had arrived.

The first picture shows a sneaker sitting inside the box after he opened it for the first time, while the other picture is with the sneaker in his hand.

Also, judging by the number of times the tweet was liked, attracting more than 3 200 likes, one could easily have been swayed into thinking they'd gone down well with the masses.

Social media takes the mickey out of new Nikes

Hilariously, many users compared the sneakers to cereal, and yes, you guessed it, Weet-bix cereal. Others, though compared them to plywood with some even giving them a nod of approval.

@lele_efkay said:

"Update us when the milk arrives as well."

@PrinceKevin082 wrote:

"I love those, old wardrobe Weet-bix kinda design."

@bezyantz joked:

"Bro, you will have nostalgia on your feet... imagine, sitting down, looking at the shoes and constantly thinking how we were brought up eating Weet-bix."

@Mzawami10 added:

"Rocking them plywood nakanjani."

@EighthPigeon complimented:

"This wood thing is kinda dop. Bought mine in 2015 [and] even today, they still turn heads whenever I walk past. By the way, your shoes are dope bruh."

Woman's weird-looking shoes go viral and spark hilarious reactions

In another viral piece, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman might not have gotten the reaction she expected when she went online to share images of a brand-new pair of shoes gifted by a partner.

Photos of the blue and orange ball-shaped high heels left some users convinced they belong in a sci-fi movie while others simply struggled to make out what the shoes were, hilariously comparing them to dishwasher tablets.

A user, @brthnly hilariously said:

"daamnnnn they got the wicked witch of the west edition."

