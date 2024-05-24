A group of men in Hammarsdale, South Africa, were terrified after they thought they saw a tiger in someone's yard

The men's shocked reaction was filmed and posted on TikTok, where it went viral

They realised the "tiger" was just a realistic-looking stuffed toy, causing much amusement online

A TikTok video captured a group of men's shock and humour upon spotting a realistic toy tiger. Image: @_konke.n

Source: TikTok

A group of men got the fright of their lives when they walked past a house in Hammarsdale, a township in KZN.

Men spot a tiger in the township

A TikTok video captured their shock and hilarious relief when they thought they'd spotted a tiger casually chilling in someone's yard.

In the clip, they are heard shouting that toys must be kept in the house after realising the 'tiger' was actually just a large stuffed toy. One of them even expressed that he almost died upon first seeing the realistic toy.

"We saw a tiger elokshini," the funny video was captioned.

Watch the video below:

Toy tiger has Mzansi busting

The video sparked laughter and funny comments from netizens who were amused by the men's hilarious tiger encounter.

Siphokazi Kubeka said:

"Uyacabanga ebsuku,uya kulowomuzi (Can you imagine going to that house at night)."

Sgciniwe ‍♀️reacted:

"Kodwa Sbonga yini."

primrose_esormirp replied:

"uJungle oats uzokudla. Baleka ."

why?:

"Lapho ngiyawazi lomuzi! Phinde ngidlule ngakhona ngaze ngijahawe amaBhubhesi! (That time I know this house. Never again will I walk past there, might just get chased by lions)."

Nomfundo asked:

" Kanti eHammarsdale yini inkinga ngempela (Kanti what is the problem with Hammarsdale?).

Aphiwe commented:

"Inhloso bekuksbulala (The intention was to kill us)."

Mvelos Dad joked:

"Cishe ngabaleka (I almost ran away)."

Amahle Kweyama said:

"Lapho ngiyawazi lo muzi (I know that house)."

