"Exceeds Expectations": Johannesburg Woman Shows Off Takealot Mattress-in-a-Box for R2K
- One hun took a risk and purchased a mattress in a box from Takealot, and she showed it off
- She unveiled her order, and it captured the attention of many, gaining massive traction online
- The online community was impressed by the lady's new mattress as they asked for more information
One Johannesburg stunner gushed about her latest purchase and social media users went wild over it.
Woman buys mattress in a box from Takealot
The young lady flexed her new mattress in a TikTok video under the handle @keamogetswe_kopano.
She said she took a big risk with the online store Takealot and decided to buy a mattress in a box that "exceeded" her "expectations." @keamogetswe_kopano noted that the mattress prices range from R2999 to R5999.
"The first night was a dream I wanted to stay in bed all-day," she said in the comments.
The clip grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.
Watch the video of the hun's mattress in a box below:
SA is intrigued about the hun's purchase
Social media users loved the woman's Takealot order, and many flooded the comments section inquiring about more information while others expressed their thoughts.
Andilemtshali4 said:
"Looking good. Can you share the brand sisi, I’m interested."
BeautifulBots gushed over the mattress, saying:
"I bought mine last year ...and all I can say is wow."
Mpho.enetteo wrote:
"Chomi, let's see it again when do unpack it I am invested."
Tasha we asked:
"How much was it, and how good is it?"
Labohang_dichaba shared:
"I remember buying the very same mattress from Groupon 12 years ago. I still have it to this day."
Woman shows off Takealot headboard purchase
Briefly News previously reported that one Mzansi lady was a happy shopper. She flexed her purchase in a TikTok video, leaving many South Africans impressed with her item.
TikTok user @nalemashel showed off her headboard, which she purchased from Takealot. In the footage she shared on the video platform, the young lady can be seen sorting out her headboard. @nalemashel then revealed how she set up her stunning headboard.
