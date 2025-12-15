A woman posted a TikTok video of the shopping that she did for a household of two people

The lady picked all of her groceries for viewers to see, and she left many people fascinated by her shopping choices

The clip of the lady going grocery shopping left tongues wagging about her expenses on household items. Many people commented on the video with their thoughts on the woman's grocery list.

In a video on TikTok @littlemsthabie posted the groceries of a household of two people. The lady went all out as her groceries amounted to R7,500. The groceries included everything from meat, refreshments, snacks and household cleaning items. Staples included milk, Oros, potatoes, rice, and a variety of meat from beef to poultry. The household is spoilt for choice with various beverages and a fully stocked snack pantry.

South Africans enjoy seeing grocery hauls by families from big to small. Image:Greta Hoffman

South Africa impressed by grocery

Online users thought that the video of the woman @littlemsthabie's grocery shopping was interesting. Some people shared how much they spend on their own groceries with hers. Watch the video of the women's grocery purchase and read people's comments about it below:

Ntandoyenkosi Mashabane commented of her large grocery haul:

"Following day you see TikTok chefs posting an appetising meal that needs Dijon Mustard and you didn’t buy it.😩 sekumele uyothenga yona futhi yho."

Ndlovukazi_bmk wrote:

"And when there's so much food in the house you don't have a appetite nix 😭😭"

user5587770949254 asked:

"How long does it last?"

Thabisile🎀 the creator answered:

"Probably 2/3 weeks 🌸"

Dipper Clipper was impressed by the grocery haul:

"I will afford this grocery next year in Jesus's name."

@ridhima🧚🦋✨ gushed:

"God this is how bulk my Grocery list will be in Jesus mighty name."

Ndlovukazi_bmk admired the grocery restock:

nontobekofaithnts was stunned by the groceries:

"This is for five people in my household😳shuti siyadieta."

♈Tess Pedro👑 wanted to see more:

"Jonga, I just want to peak inside the snack drawer, just a look, I promise 😊"

Ndumiie Mngomezulu was curious what the woman did for a living:

'Job plug ke so that I can afford to buy this grocery 😫"

