A group of men worked together to rescue a young child trapped on the balcony of a burning apartment building, using teamwork and a ladder

The dramatic rescue unfolded as flames engulfed the apartment while the child stood helplessly on the balcony

Social media users were moved to tears by the heroic actions, with thousands praising the men's bravery and teamwork

A Joburg man showed how a group of gents worked together to rescue a boy. Images: @monde.zuma

Source: Facebook

A group of heroic men have captured hearts across social media after working together to save a young child from a burning apartment building in a dramatic rescue that left viewers in tears. Business consultant and motivational speaker Monde Zuma shared the incredible footage on 14 August 2025 with the caption:

"The kind of things we should see a lot more of daily... Heroic men rescued this child."

The video quickly went viral with over 77,000 views and more than 1,000 reactions. The heart-stopping rescue took place in a multi-storey apartment building where flames had completely engulfed one of the flats, leaving a terrified young child stranded on the balcony with no way to escape. What happened next showed the true spirit of ubuntu as several men from neighbouring apartments and onlookers from the street below immediately sprang into action to save the boy's life.

The rescue operation required incredible teamwork as men positioned themselves on different levels of the building to create a safe passage for the child. One brave man initially attempted to climb up from the balcony below using only the building structure for support, but the dangerous positioning made it nearly impossible to reach the frightened boy safely.

Other residents quickly opened their apartment windows to provide foot support and better grip points for the climber. Meanwhile, people gathered on the street below brought ladders to assist with the rescue mission, showing how the entire community rallied together during the emergency.

Facebook user @monde.zuma showed the men working together to position the ladder securely on the lower balcony, with several people holding it steady to ensure the climber's safety. The rescuer then carefully made his way up the ladder to reach the child, who was visibly scared as the fire continued to rage behind him in the apartment.

SA reacts to the heroic building rescue

@RraMokoka questioned:

"The cameraman is supposed to call the firefighters."

@AnnitjieMotsamai got emotional:

"Why am I chopping onions?"

@LillianNyambosi praised:

"Ooh my God! God is amazing."

@DlomoGal celebrated:

"Lord, you are Worthy to be Praised!"

@StephensMbao appreciated:

"Teamwork for me."

View the Facebook clip below:

