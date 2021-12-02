Who is Lois Bergeron? Age, partner, divorce, body measurements, profiles, worth

Who is Tom Bergeron's wife? Mr. Bergeron, the famous American TV personality, game show host, actor, and comedian is married to Lois Bergeron. Due to Tom's popularity, his wife is renowned for being a celebrity spouse. Join us as we find out more fascinating facts!

Tom Bergeron family members. Photo: @tombergeron

Source: Instagram

It is no shock that most people associate Lois Bergeron with her famous husband. However, there is more to her than being married to Tom. Here are fascinating details about Lois, including her age, body measurements, and net worth.

Lois Bergeron's profile summary

Full name : Lois Bergeron

: Lois Bergeron Date of birth : June 5, 1952

: June 5, 1952 Place of birth : Massachusetts, United States

: Massachusetts, United States Lois Bergeron's age : 69 years old as of 2021

: 69 years old as of 2021 Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Parents-in-law : Raymond and Catherine Bergeron

: Raymond and Catherine Bergeron Religion : Christian

: Christian Height : 5 feet and 5 inches

: 5 feet and 5 inches Weight : 55 kilograms (121 lbs)

: 55 kilograms (121 lbs) Lois Bergeron's body measurements: 36-32-38 inches

36-32-38 inches Bra cup size : 34 C

: 34 C Shoe Size : 5 (US)

: 5 (US) Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Marital status : Married

: Married Lois Bergeron's partner : Tom Bergeron

: Tom Bergeron Children : 2

: 2 Occupation : Unknown

: Unknown Famous for: Being Tom Bergeron's wife

Biography

Unlike most celebrity wives, Lois avoids the media. She only came to the limelight because of her partner and being as secretive as she is, not much is known about her earlier life before meeting Tom. Therefore, there are no details of her parents, siblings, schools attended, or early life.

Lois Bergeron's career

Mrs. Bergeron's professional career is not known apart from her involvement in an unmentioned organization. Therefore, it is difficult to calculate Lois Bergeron's net worth because her exact career is unknown.

Lois Bergeron Trading Spaces Paige Davis similarity has made some think that Tom's wife is the TLC host. However, Paige and Tom's wife are two very different people.

Lois and Tom Bergeron

Lois and Tom wedded on May 22, 1982, in a private ceremony held at Newcastle. Who are Tom's daughters? The couple is blessed with two daughters, Jessica Bergeron (born in the late 1980s) and Samantha (born October 7, 1990).

Tom, who has a net worth is $16 million, attributes his achievements to his wife's love and support. This means that Mrs. Bergeron enjoys her husband's wealth acquired through his successful career, including hosting renowned shows such as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Dancing with the Stars, and America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Lois Bergeron divorce

Is Tom Bergeron still married? Yes. However, it has not been smooth all the time. Like most couples, Tom and Lois Bergeron have had hiccups in their many decades of being together. However, they have managed to resolve their issues without divorcing.

The Bergerons live together with their daughters between their two houses in Calabasas, California, and Greenwich, Connecticut. Tom's wife does not have any social media accounts or attend her husband's events; therefore, there are very few Lois Bergeron's images online.

Lois Bergeron and her children enjoy a private life detached from Tom’s spotlight. She is happily married to her celebrity husband of about 4 decades, and we wish them all the best in their endeavours.

