Who is Trevor Donovan's wife or girlfriend? Inside the 90210 star's dating life

Trevor Donovan's wife is not part of his life in 2026. The Great American Family actor generally keeps his romantic life very private, but has been the subject of various dating rumours involving Paris Jackson and Kerry Kennedy.

Trevor Donovan attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Reagan' on August 20, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Trevor Donovan has never been married .

. The actor was previously linked to Kerry Kennedy, Emma Slater, and Paris Jackson , but the rumours turned out to be false.

, but the rumours turned out to be false. Sonia Rockwell is the only confirmed girlfriend of Trevor Donovan from 2006 to 2009.

Who is Trevor Donovan's wife?

The Jingle Bell Christmas actor remains an eligible bachelor in 2026, but he may be searching. During a July 2021 interview with Hallmark Channel, he said that all he needed was to "fall in love" up in the mountains while discussing renovations on his childhood home in Mammoth Lakes, California.

Five facts about Trevor Donovan. Photo: @trevordonovan on Instagram (modified by author)

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Inside Trevor Donovan's mysterious dating history

Trevor Donovan's relationship status is unknown, as most of his off-screen romances have been rumours. His representative told Newsweek in September 2022:

When he's in a relationship, he tries his best to keep it out of the spotlight out of respect for the person he's dating.

Emma Slater – 2022 (Rumoured)

Emma Slater at Hulu's Get Real House on April 22, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Buckner (modified by author)

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Trevor Donovan and professional dancer Emma Slater were paired together on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars in 2022. Their chemistry on the dance floor led to speculation of a romantic connection.

Slater and Donovan's DWTS pairing came shortly after the dancer's separation from her husband, Sasha Farber, in April 2022. Emma told Us Weekly that they got on "really well".

In October 2023, Donovan came to Emma Slater's defence after she was rumoured to be dating her DWTS Season 32 partner, real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Many don't understand the intense pressures of DWTS... Forming a deep bond and friendship with your partner is natural under such circumstances.... Emma and I grew very close during our partnership, and we are still close today. I guess some will always see drama where there's none.

Paris Jackson – 2017 (Rumoured)

Paris Jackson attends the Grammy after party on February 01, 2026, in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

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In July 2017, Trevor Donovan sparked romance rumours with Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson after they were spotted holding hands in Pacific Palisades, California. Paris was 19 at the time, and the actor was 38.

They both shut down the dating rumours almost immediately. Paris took to X to post pictures holding hands with her friends, and wrote under the since-deleted tweet, "hand-holding is a very common thing." Trevor's representative also released a statement explaining that nothing romantic was going on.

They are just friends. Both are big animal lovers and advocates, and they are working on a 'Be Pawsome, Adopt!' campaign for local LA shelters. Trevor is a big animal and human rights advocate... they are friends who want to help the helpless.

Kerry Kennedy – 2014 (Rumoured)

Kerry Kennedy and Trevor Donovan attend the Deer Valley Celebrity Skifest on December 8, 2012, in Park City, Utah. Photo: Christopher Polk (modified by author)

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Trevor Donovan and John F. Kennedy's niece, Kerry Kennedy, have been good friends since the early 2010s despite their 19-year age difference. They connected when the actor volunteered at the RFK Centre for Justice and Human Rights.

After her car accident in July 2012, Donovan was allegedly the first person Kerry called, and he supported her through the DUI legal troubles. A Kennedy family member confirmed to the Daily Mail in 2014 that the pair was close and travelled around the world together.

Trevor and Kerry are extremely low-key and discreet. But there is great affection between them. They are soul mates and have the same passions for social justice, outdoor sports and animals.

Donovan was also close to Kerry's mother, Ethel Kennedy, before she died in 2024. He celebrated his friendship with the Kennedys in a September 2020 Instagram post, calling them "amazing humans."

Sonia Rockwell – 2006 to 2009

Trevor Donovan and Sonia Rockwell attend Venice Magazine's picnic party for 'Thursdays are Better at the Bowl' on July 10, 2008, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Barry King (modified by author)

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Actress Sonia Rockwell was Trevor Donovan's partner for about three years from 2006 to 2009, according to the Daily Mail. They mainly kept their relationship private but were regularly photographed together at various Hollywood events. Rockwell appeared in a 2009 episode of 90210 as Darlene.

Is Trevor Donovan gay?

The California native is straight but a vocal ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Rumours of his sexuality started because of his gay role as Teddy Montgomery on the CW teen drama 90210. He told Life & Style magazine in 2011 that the breakout role got him more girls who wanted to turn him into a straight guy.

It's been good for me. Girls want to challenge it. They kind of assume I'm (gay in real life) and try to change me back. Of course, I let them!

Trevor Donovan, AnnaLynne McCord, Shenae Grimes, Tristan Wilds, Jessica Stroup, Jessica Lowndes, Michael Steger and Matt Lanter (L-R) on September 27, 2012. Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

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Why is Trevor Donovan leaving Hallmark?

Donovan was Hallmark Channel's leading man for nine years, appearing in 12 movies. His last film, Nantucket Noel, premiered in November 2021.

Trevor left Hallmark in October 2021 after signing a multi-picture deal with the Great American Family, formerly known as the GAC Family. The contract allows him to star in and executive produce the network's films. While explaining the reason for the move, Donovan told Variety in 2022:

My move to Great American Family was largely due to [CEO] Bill [Abbott]'s support for my Team Upstanders program while we were both at Hallmark. Additionally, I was given the opportunity to produce my own films. It has always been my goal to create films that bring people together.

Trevor Donovan attends the Great American Family Christmas Festival on November 22, 2024, in Elmont, New York. Photo: Marleen Moise (modified by author)

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Conclusion

While nobody has the Trevor Donovan wife title yet, the actor remains the undisputed King of Christmas on Great American Family. His love life is a well-guarded secret, but if you follow him on social media, it is clear that his heart belongs to rescue dogs.

READ MORE: Who is Kehlani dating now? A complete look at her dating history

Briefly.co.za published a post about Kehlani's love. Early in their career, the R&B singer was in relationships with PartyNextDoor, Aminé, and NBA star Kyrie Irving.

After coming out as a lesbian in 2021, they have been linked to Kwn, Mariel Gomerez, 070 Shake, and Kiara 'Kiki' Russell. Kehlani has one daughter, Adeya Nomi, who was born in 2019 during their relationship with guitarist Javaughn Young-White.

Source: Briefly News