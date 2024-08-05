Paris Jackson's net worth today: How rich is Michael Jackson's daughter?

Paris Jackson is a model, actress, reality TV star and singer from the United States. She is widely recognised as the second child and only daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. Following her popularity, most fans have been curious about the actress’ fortunes and personal life. So, what is Paris Jackson's net worth?

Paris Jackson at Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, California (L). Paris Jackson in Paris, France (R). Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, Dave Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Paris Jackson has been in the entertainment industry since 2010. She began her career as a model and has since appeared in numerous remarkable magazines, such as Rolling Stone and Harper's Bazaar. She has also acted in various TV shows and movies and pursued music. She released her debut album, Wilted, on 13 November 2020. How much is Paris Jackson worth?

Paris Jackson’s profile summary

Full name Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson Gender Female Date of birth 3 April 1998 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Beverly Hills, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Bisexual Religion Christianity Height 5’9’’ (175 cm) Weight 121 lbs (55kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Debbie Rowe Father Michael Jackson Siblings Bigi Jackson, Jackson Prince Relationship status Single School Buckley School in Sherman Oaks Profession Model, actress, singer Net worth $150 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube

How old is Paris Jackson?

Paris Jackson is 26 years old as of 2024. She was born Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson on 3 April 1998 in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Paris’ parents are Debbie Rowe, a dermatology nurse, and Michael Jackson, the late American singer, songwriter, dancer, and philanthropist.

She grew up alongside two siblings: an older brother named Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. and a younger half-brother named Prince Michael Jackson II. After her father passed away on 25 June 2009, his mother, Katherine, gained custody of them since they all were under 18.

Fast five facts about Paris Jackson. Photo: Mark Von Holden/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What is Paris Jackson's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael Jackson’s daughter's net worth is alleged to be $150 million. She has amassed this wealth from her thriving career as a model, actress, and singer.

Paris Jackson’s inheritance

How much money did Paris Jackson inherit from Michael Jackson? Paris' significant wealth is deeply rooted in her inheritance from her father, Michael Jackson. In his will, Michael allocated 40% of his estate to his mother, Katherine, 40% to his three children, and the remaining 20% to various children's charities.

When Katherine passes away, her 40% share will be divided among Paris, Prince Michael, and Blanket, ultimately increasing their total shares to 80%, or 26.7% each. The three siblings will inherit half of their late father's estate when they turn 33, with the rest coming when they turn 40.

How much is Michael Jackson's estate worth?

According to Forbes, Michael's estate is estimated to be worth over $2 billion as of 2024. Initially burdened by a $500 million debt, the estate experienced a remarkable increase, generating over $700 million in the years following Michael’s passing.

What does Paris Jackson do?

Paris Jackson at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 24 February 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Paris has developed a diverse career spanning modelling, acting, music, and business ventures, each contributing to her substantial net worth. Here is an overview of how she has capitalised on these opportunities.

Modelling

Paris began her modelling career in 2017, signing with IMG Models. She has since appeared on the covers of numerous notable magazines, including Rolling Stone and Harper's Bazaar. In 2017, she won an Emerging Talent Award from Daily Front Row and was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Choice Model.

Acting

Paris has also pursued acting, appearing in various TV shows and movies. She made her professional acting debut in 2017 after appearing in four episodes of the TV show Star. 2018, she made her feature film debut in 2018’s Gr*ngo. Below is a list of the movies and TV shows she has appeared in.

2021: The Space Between (as Cory)

(as Cory) 2021: American Horror Stories (as Maya)

(as Maya) 2021: Habit (as Jesus)

(as Jesus) 2022: Sex Appeal (as Danica McCollum)

(as Danica McCollum) 2023: Swarm (as Hailey)

Music

Paris Michael Katherine Jackson at the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 4 March 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

In addition to modelling and acting, Paris has followed in her father's footsteps as a musician. She is a member of the musical duo The Soundflowers with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. The duo first performed at Canyon Sessions on 23 June 2018 and later released their first self-titled EP on 24 June 2020.

Paris later launched a solo music career, releasing her debut album Wilted in 2020, which included the hit single Let Down.

Paris Jackson’s house

In 2017, Paris purchased a 7-bedroom house in Los Angeles' Topanga Canyon area for around $2 million. In 2022, she sold the house for $2.3 million and bought a new home in Hollywood Hills for $4 million.

Who is Paris Jackson dating?

The American model is presumed single at the moment. She was formerly in a romantic relationship with football player Chester Castellaw in 2015 and singer Michael Snoddy from 2016 to 2017. She later went on to date Gabriel Glenn from 2018 to 2020.

Frequently asked questions about Paris Jackson and her family

Numerous questions have been asked to learn more about the singer's family. Below are some of them and the best answers given.

What is Paris Jackson’s job? The celebrity daughter is an actress, singer and model. Is Paris Jackson a billionaire? The American singer is not a billionaire but has an alleged net worth of $150 million. Who got Michael Jackson's estate? Paris and her two brothers, Prince and Blanket, inherited a portion of Michael Jackson's estate. What is Michael Jackson’s estate net worth now? Fifteen years after Michael's death, his estate is now worth $2 billion.

Paris Jackson’s net worth is alleged to be $150 million as of 2024. She has amassed her wealth solely from her thriving career as a singer, model and actress. She has also inherited substantial money from her late father, Michael Jackson’s estate. Michael's will allocated 40% of his estate to his children, providing Paris with a significant financial foundation.

READ ALSO: DaBaby's net worth & earnings: How rich is the rapper today?

Briefly.co.za published an article about DaBaby's net worth and earnings. DaBaby has been making music since 2014 and has released several mixtapes. His rise to mainstream prominence came in 2019 when he released his debut album, Baby on Baby, which was certified platinum.

Music is Dababy’s primary source of income, including music streams, record sales, and concert tours. As of 2024, the rapper has sold over 3 million records in the United States and over 80,000 in Canada. What is DaBaby's net worth in 2024?

Source: Briefly News