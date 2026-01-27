Beauty mogul Mihlali Ndamase secured some serious street cred and respect from car enthusiasts after showing off her skills behind the wheel

The beauty influencer dominated social media trends when footage emerged of her expertly drifting a classic BMW Gusheshe

Social media went into a frenzy over the clip, with followers and petrol heads alike hailing Mihlali’s unexpected move as an instant classic

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mihlali Ndamase stunned fans with her drifting skills. Images: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Following a wave of explosive scandals involving her personal life, Mihlali Ndamase has once again returned to the spotlight, only this time, it's over a video of her drifting. Yes, you read that right!

The influencer is moving on from the drama and decided to make her official comeback into people's good books with an epic video of her driving the iconic BMW 325iS, famously known as the Gusheshe.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, 26 January 2026, the influencer collaborated with renowned celebrity photographer Kagiso "KPaparazzi" Phaswana to deliver an epic piece of content that saw her spinning the car in high heels and a figure-hugging racing outfit.

Trading her modern BMW for the raw power of a classic Gusheshe, Mihlali is seen in the cinematic visual inspecting the vintage engine before unleashing an epic drifting session - literally driving circles around her own luxury car.

Mihlali Ndamase spun the iconic BMW 325iS, aka Gusheshe, in an epic new video. Image: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Shot at Kwa Magesh, a famous drifting venue in Brakpan, the video not only pays homage to one of the oldest street cultures in South Africa, but it also solidifies Mihlali's status as a versatile cool girl who can switch from high-glamour aesthetics to high-octane stunts without missing a beat.

Within a mere five hours, the video had already amassed hundreds of comments and surpassed 20,000 likes, a testament to Mihlali's star power and her knack for stopping the scroll with high-quality content.

Watch Mihlali Ndamase's video below.

Social media raves over Mihlali Ndamase's stunt

Fans and followers were obsessed and flooded the comment section with fire flame emojis, reacting to Mihlali Ndamase's spinning. Read some of their comments below.

complaints.dep.artment said:

"You really spun the Gusheshe."

abrooklynwinter was obsessed:

"How many times must I say EXACTLY?"

dr.babe_ wrote:

"This looked like so much fun to shoot."

yoliswa_mqoco hyped up Mihlali Ndamase:

"They hate you cause they ain’t you!"

zizi_moloko posted:

"In a league of your own, sana lwam’."

tlhogi_setuke responded:

"Whatever she’s advertising, I am buying."

_just_carol reacted:

"Oh, she’s a baddie baddie."

missriziki raved:

"Giving the people what they want!"

Mihlali Ndamase shares first post following stalking scandal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mihlali Ndamase's first social media post since she exposed her alleged stalker.

The beauty influencer broke her silence to share new photos of herself, seemingly signalling that she was slowly moving on from the scandal.

However, despite the seriousness of the case, her alleged stalker appeared to not be taking any of the allegations seriously, taking to social media to troll and ridicule the case.

Source: Briefly News