Rosemary Ndlovu's elaborate plot came to a head when judgement was delivered in her murder trial on Friday

The investigating officer on the case, Sergeant Keshi Mabunda, was hailed by the judge as a hero

This follows intensive investigations by Mabunda, leading to Ndlovu's arrest during a sting in 2018

Social media users replicated the judge's sentiments as they plied Mabunda with words of encouragement

The policeman who investigated convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu has been hailed as a hero following the former Tembisa constable's verdict in a sensational murder trial on Friday.

The job of piecing together Ndlovu's long and complex murder scheme was passed onto Sergeant Keshi Mabunda, who conceded it was not an easy task.

He has since received the golden nod from the presiding officer of the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court, who credited Mabunda for his stellar work in compiling a watertight investigation from which Ndlovu could not wriggle.

Briefly News reported earlier that the former cop was found guilty on all six counts of murder, and additional charges, including defeating the ends of justice and attempted murder.

Investigating cop targeted following arrest

In the over six years in which Ndlovu carried out her devious plot, masterminding the murder of her sister, cousin, niece, two nephews, a lover and witnesses, and the attempted murder of her mother, she cashed in on about R1.4 million in insurance pay-outs, SABC News reported.

She was arrested in 2018 before she could orchestrate the murder of six relatives – her sister and her sister's five children – in Mpumalanga, amid a sting operation in which two undercover officers posed as hitmen.

In an eye-catching development, TimesLIVE reported that Ndlovu allegedly ordered a hit on Mabunda following her arrest.

However, the plot was unravelled when one of the hitmen Ndlovu had hired to kill her sister, who subsequently agreed to carry out the hit on Mabundla, instead turned to the police.

Social media full of praise for police work

Social media users replicated the judge's sentiments, taking the time to raise a glass to Mabunda.

@Sicelo Mawawa Hlwele wrote:

"He supposed to be given promotion not just applause."

@Hlax Hlalele Mahlaela said:

"Keep up the good work Sergeant. Your hard work saved a lot of lives. Dude deserves promotion Bheki Cele."

@Chanic's Miegic Can added:

"Let's hope Rosemary won't able to send her hitman while she's in jail. State should protect officer Mabunda."

@Marcia ST Moabelo offered:

"The NPA must never take your limelight, shine phoyisa shiiiiine!!!"

@Tlhaki Mokgopa noted:

"Keep up the good work Sergeant Mabunda, these shows passion and determination in your line of duty.Big up."

@Luke Kanyane mentioned:

"You deserve award. This is examples to other officers."

Rosemary Ndlovu found guilty of all 6 counts of murder, Mzansi celebrates

In breaking news, Briefly News recently reported that Ndlovu was found guilty of murdering her lover, sister, cousin, niece and two nephews. Her motive for all murders was to cash out on life and funeral policies.

Judge Ramarumo Monama pronounced the conviction of Ndlovu in Palm Ridge High Court and this brought to a close the three-month trial that had left the nation engrossed and disgusted.

In an article published by TimesLIVE, it states she was also found guilty of lesser charges including the attempted murder of her mother Maria Mushwana, defeating the ends of justice and fraud on insurance companies including Clientele, 1-life, Old Mutual and Assupol.

The conspiracy count was the only one discharged by the court as the state could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. As expected, Nomia is trending on Twitter and South Africans are collectively celebrating the conviction.

