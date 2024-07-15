South Africa's police VIP Protection Unit received R600 million more in funding than initiatives to combat gender-based violence (GBV) and protect children

This has raised concerns among activists and experts about the government's priorities

Activists like Mbali Shongwe and experts such as Dr Lesedi Mahlangu told Briefly News that there was an inconsistency between the president's promises to fight GBV and the actual budget allocations

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

The death of 32-year-old Dorcas 'Didi' Lekganyane served as a reminder of the prevalence of GBV in SA. Images: @didi_lekganyane and Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images.

Source: Twitter

South Africa's police VIP Protection Unit, responsible for the security of the president and his deputy, has received R600 million in funding than the initiatives aimed at combating gender-based violence (GBV) and protecting children.

This decision has raised significant concerns among activists and experts who believe it reflects the government's misplaced priorities.

GBV activists and experts noted the disappointment in the president's decision despite his declaration to fight the scourge.

See the post on X below:

Activist outrage and concerns

Mbali Shongwe, a prominent GBV change advocate and activist, spoke to Briefly News and expressed deep frustration over the budget allocation.

"Over the past few years, we have witnessed the intensifying rate of violence against women and children in the country, with an increase in kidnapping, trafficking, rape, and murders, which are all considered level 8 offences in the country.

"As women living in South Africa, we are faced with unwavering levels of fear and hypervigilance, which inevitably hinders our autonomy and freedoms, thus decreasing our quality of life significantly."

Shongwecriticisedd the government's approach, highlighting the gap between their promises and actions.

"It is all good and well for 'promises' and 'commitments' to be made by the presidency to address these rampant concerns, but it is extremely concerning that there are such glaring inconsistencies between what is said and the actions that follow.

"Allocating R600 million more to the protection of VIP individuals in the state, as opposed to channeling those funds to the millions of women and children who are severely at risk, displays a nonchalance and selfishness by our government towards executing solutions that will actually bring about change in our country."

Government criticism

Shongwe further criticised the presidency for its perceived lack of conviction and intent towards solving GBV issues.

"The presidency suffers from a frequent case of speaking on issues that they display no conviction or intent towards upholding and actively solving.

"This has created a severe distrust in our leadership and their real intentions towards protecting the vulnerable groups of women and children who are consistently underserved."

Dr Lesedi Mahlangu, a sociologist specialising in gender studies, echoed Shongwe's sentiments.

"The decision to allocate such a significant amount of money to VIP protection rather than to GBV prevention efforts is troubling.

"It sends a message that the safety of a select few is prioritized over the wellbeing of millions of vulnerable citizens. This not only undermines the fight against GBV but also perpetuates a cycle of inequality and injustice."

The need for collective action

As the debate continues, Shongwe said activists and civil society organisations are rallying for a change in priorities.

"As activists, we have the responsibility to protect the best interest of the majority and of those who are the most vulnerable in our society.

"Our role now, as it has been, is to continue to be vocal about the present issues and to advocate for change amongst the citizenry from a civil society level."

Dr. Mahlangu added that anti-GBV activism is at an all-time high across the country, with the mobilisation of countless organisations and individuals displaying an unwavering commitment to the cause.

"However, we can't make meaningful headway in our efforts without the support of those with the power to implement real changes, which, as we can see, is nonexistent for us at this stage.

"Change is a group effort, and an epidemic of this nature needs resources that we struggle to obtain alone."

South Africa's GBV nightmare: Dorcas Lekganyane's fate

Briefly News reported that the death of 32-year-old Dorcas 'Didi' Lekganyane served as a reminder of the prevalence of GBV in SA.

The scientist was reportedly stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her partner, in their Bramley home.

Authorities have confirmed that the suicidal man was taken to hospital and would be charged with murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News