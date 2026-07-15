A TikTok user posted surveillance footage from a convenience store, appealing to the public to help identify two male suspects

The footage showed the men at the till buying boxes of alcohol in a viral post on TikTok

South Africans in the comments were divided, with many mortified by details about an alleged theft

A KwaZulu-Natal woman lost over R10,000 to a card-swapping scam after two men offered to help her at an ATM in Bulwer. Her sibling, TikTok user @mamsomi_nomndayii, posted surveillance footage from a nearby store on 8 July 2026, appealing to the public to help identify the suspects.

According to the post, the two men approached the victim at the ATM and volunteered their assistance. She trusted them and handed over the bank card. After guiding her to enter her PIN, the men returned a different card in place of hers, and she did not notice the swap.

CCTV shows men after allegedly stealing from a woman. Image: @mamsomi_nomdayii

Source: UGC

SA discusses video

The men allegedly withdrew R3,000 directly from their victim's account. Shortly after, the pair visited Tops in Donnybrook, where they spent R7,400 on alcohol, bringing the total loss to R10,400. The person who posted the footage described the money as savings set aside for important plans. Watching it vanish at the hands of strangers, they wrote, was deeply painful. Even without hope of recovering the funds, they urged the public to come forward so that no other family would suffer the same fate.

Watch the surveillance footage below:

Mzansi reacts to the store footage

Many South Africans in the comments were confused about what exactly they were supposed to be looking at, while others offered practical safety advice:

@MPOROZA-ZN said:

"That's why I have different accounts in one card so I can transfer the amount I need at that time of need, pls do that it's helpful for future"

@Owami Madyibi commented:

"They are old."

mmmmm60ty🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 had faith in the internet:

"I truly trust our investigators 🙏"

Thembi shared:

"The way I'm so paranoid at ATMs...I won't even greet anyone😩Askies."

Other Briefly News about theft

A tragic incident in Pretoria went viral after a suspected thief lost his life while attempting to escape after a failed burglary.

Nadia Schult, a deceptive contract bookkeeper from Centurion, allegedly faked her own death to evade a substantial financial deficit while embezzling over R500,000 from a non-profit animal welfare organisation.

A woman in Brakpan confronted alleged thieves who stole her belongings, and the incident raises critical questions about safety.

Source: Briefly News