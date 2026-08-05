Former Proteas cricketer JP Duminy confirmed his new romance at a black-tie event in Mumbai, India

Alannah White, whom Duminy went public with, works for the International Cricket Council in Dubai, where he is also based

Mzansi flooded the comments with reactions ranging from warm congratulations to pointed remarks about the new couple

Former Proteas batter JP Duminy has made his new relationship official, stepping out publicly with Alannah White at a glamorous black-tie function in Mumbai.

Proteas cricket legend JP Duminy went public with his new partner. Image:@jpduminy

Source: Instagram

The pair were photographed together at The Leela Mumbai on Monday, 3 August 2026, with Duminy sharing the images to Instagram, captioned:

"A special celebration 🥂 thank you @thetuxtailor 🙏💙"

The post drew dozens of comments almost immediately, with followers either gushing over the couple or taking jabs at Duminy's whirlwind post-divorce chapter.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Who is Alannah White?

White is based in Dubai, where she works for the International Cricket Council, the same city where Duminy has been involved in coaching and cricket development. Originally from New Zealand, she has a background in hospitality and has lived and worked across several countries.

Duminy had been quietly hinting at the relationship for weeks before Monday's post. He previously shared a video of White.

As seen in the post below on Instagram.

Life after the Duminy marriage

The confirmation comes roughly 18 months after Duminy and Sue Erasmus announced the end of their 14-year marriage in February 2025.

The former couple share two daughters. Sue, who reverted to her maiden name Erasmus, has equally moved forward, announcing her engagement to businessman Franco Roberto late last year. She has also spoken about channelling her personal journey into writing a pre-marital workbook for couples.

Mzansi had plenty to say about Duminy's romantic reveal. Some followers were genuinely warm:

@ayushigoyal77 wrote:

"That's lovely pic of you both from today's event 🤗 @jpduminy, @alannahwhite09 and had a nice time with you guys today😍"

@elle.kees commented:

"Stunningly beautiful couple 💗❤️❤️❤️"

@gayle_jacobs added:

"Ya'll look amazing!!!!! @alannahwhite09 @jpduminy"

@_cuddles_me_ simply dropped:

"🔥🔥awesomeness"

Not everyone was so celebratory, with several South African users dragging Duminy in the comments over the timing and speed of the public debut, pointing out that both he and Sue appear to have moved on at a similarly swift pace since the split was announced.

Sue Duminy responds to a question about JP Duminy

Briefly News previously reported that Proteas star JP Duminy’s name popped up on an Instagram timeline after his ex-wife Sue shared pictures of her time in Paris, France, with her new partner.

She shared a post that attracted a wide range of comments from social media users. However, those that stood out were the ones mentioning her ex-husband, JP.

Source: Briefly News