Villagers living near Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park began using vuvuzelas to confront lions wandering into their settlements

A University of Oxford study linked the community-led initiative to a significant drop in livestock predation in the area

Researcher Dr Lovemore Sibanda argued that rural communities must be given greater authority over local conservation decisions

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Villagers in Zimbabwe have found a loud solution to their lion problem. Images: BFG Images and Connect Images

Source: Getty Images

ZIMBABWE — Communities living on the fringes of Hwange National Park in northwest Zimbabwe have cut livestock losses from lion attacks by half after adopting a simple, locally proposed solution: vuvuzelas.

According to Daily Maverick, the football horns, familiar to most Africans from stadium terraces, are now being blown in coordinated groups to drive lions away from human settlements and back into the reserve. The initiative gained scientific backing through research led by Dr Lovemore Sibanda, whose findings were published as part of a University of Oxford study.

Sibanda used satellite data and paw prints from as far back as 2010 to monitor lion movements across northwest Zimbabwe, identifying patterns of displacement that pushed the big cats out of the park and into farming areas in search of prey.

That movement data was then used to alert villagers when lions were detected approaching their homesteads. Groups of between 10 and 15 residents would gather and blow vuvuzelas close to the animals, using the sustained noise to irritate and disorient them until they retreated into the reserve.

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Communities as conservation partners

Sibanda described the outcome as evidence that rural populations living alongside wildlife hold practical, affordable answers to some of the region's most persistent conservation challenges. These include lion attacks, the most recent one taking place in the Hwange district. Speaking about the strategy, he said that people bearing the daily risks of sharing land with apex predators also carry a significant financial burden whenever livestock is lost to predation.

His argument extended beyond the immediate success of the vuvuzela method. Sibanda called for a fundamental shift in how conservation institutions engage with local communities, stating that traditional models must be reformed to grant rural populations direct decision-making authority and a share of the financial benefits generated by wildlife in their territories.

The community-suggested approach required no specialist equipment, no external funding, and no government intervention to implement, making it replicable across other areas where human-wildlife conflict is an ongoing concern in southern Africa.

Victoria Falls Rainforest partially closed

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent temporary restrictions imposed by ZimParks at Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls Rainforest due to the presence of an elephant in the area. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of both tourists and wildlife, emphasising the delicate balance between conservation and public accessibility.

Source: Briefly News