A 12-year-old boy named Eugene, born with the rare neurological condition Moebius syndrome, underwent complex facial surgery at WDGMC

The Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre partnered with the Smile Foundation to make the procedure possible for Eugene

WDGMC has since launched South Africa's first reconstructive microsurgery fellowship programme to address a critical skills gap

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Surgeons operating in a theatre. Images: Morsa Images/Getty

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — A 12-year-old boy born without the ability to move his facial muscles has undergone a life-changing operation at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre (WDGMC) in Johannesburg, in what represents a significant moment for reconstructive microsurgery in South Africa.

Eugene was born with Moebius syndrome, a rare neurological condition that left his facial muscles paralysed from birth. For more than a decade, he could not smile, blink expressively, or make the facial movements most people take for granted.

According to the WITS report, a team at WDGMC changed that through a highly intricate facial reanimation procedure that transferred functioning muscle tissue, nerves, and blood vessels from other parts of his body to his face, reconnecting vessels smaller than two millimetres under microscopic magnification.

A 10-Hour Operation to Restore Movement

The procedure, led by plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Dimitri Liakos, lasted between 10 and 12 hours and required a full multidisciplinary team, including specialised nurses, anaesthetists, and operating theatre staff working in close coordination throughout.

Dr Liakos and his team at WDGMC stress that reconstructive microsurgery is not about cosmetics. The field targets the restoration of physical function and quality of life for patients who have experienced severe trauma, undergone cancer resections, or, like Eugene, were born with congenital conditions that affect their ability to move and interact with the world.

Eugene's surgery was made possible through a collaboration with the Smile Foundation, a non-profit organisation that funds specialised surgical procedures for children with facial anomalies. The partnership also creates opportunities for visiting surgeons to observe and learn advanced techniques directly from experienced practitioners.

South Africa's First Microsurgery Fellowship

Recognising that access to this level of care remains limited by both infrastructure and a shortage of trained specialists, WDGMC, an academic hospital affiliated with the University of the Witwatersrand, has launched the country's first reconstructive microsurgery fellowship programme. The initiative aims to build a pipeline of locally trained surgeons capable of performing these complex procedures within South Africa, rather than patients relying on overseas expertise.

The fellowship signals a broader commitment by WDGMC to developing surgical capacity on the continent, where reconstructive microsurgery remains inaccessible to the majority of patients who need it.

A mother crying. Images: AFP / Stringer/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on health and medical updates in SA

Briefly News recently reported on Major-General Feroz Khan's discharge from hospital nearly three weeks after being shot in Houghton, Johannesburg.

recently reported on Major-General Feroz Khan's discharge from hospital nearly three weeks after being shot in Houghton, Johannesburg. Rassie Erasmus gave a promising update on Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's injury recovery ahead of the Springboks' next Test.

A Vosloorus woman is suing Kaizer Chiefs and other parties for R11 million after claiming a stampede at FNB Stadium left her disabled.

Source: Briefly News