Briefly News was on the ground at the Western Cape provincial parliament on 30 June 2026 for the march

Organisations March and March, LACO and Operation Dulula demanded answers on illegal immigration and jobs

Members of the Cathedral Church of St. George the Martyr stood nearby with anti-xenophobia placards

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Anti-March and March protesters outs the Cathedral Church of St. George the Martyr with their signs. Image: Jim Mohlala

Source: Original

Briefly News was outside the Western Cape provincial parliament on 30 June 2026. Three organisations marched to demand answers on illegal immigration and jobs.

March and March, Labour And Civic Organisation, and Operation Dulula handed in a memorandum on 11 June 2026. They wanted government feedback on rising unemployment linked to undocumented foreign workers.

South Africa continues to battle one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. Youth unemployment remains especially severe across most provinces.

Church group counters with anti-xenophobia message

Just metres from parliament, members of the Cathedral Church of St. George the Martyr gathered separately. They held signs condemning the march and its message.

Their presence created a visible split outside the building. Some onlookers supported the church group, while others backed the marching organisations.

Briefly News shared the moment on Facebook, and South Africans quickly weighed in. Reactions ranged from strong agreement to outright frustration with both sides.

Anti-March and March protesters outs the Cathedral Church of St. George the Martyr with their signs. Image: Jim Mohlala

Source: Original

One commenter said their South African identity comes before any continental label. They argued their passports define them more than geography does. Another user claimed that harmful people often hide behind religious institutions. They felt church involvement complicated an already sensitive national issue.

Another commenter said distance makes it easy to dismiss real concerns. They believed people unaffected by job losses often misname the problem. Someone else compared the backlash to a chain reaction. They suggested that one provocation often triggers a much larger response.

The division reflects a broader national conversation around migration and employment. South Africans remain split on how to balance both issues fairly.

Briefly News will continue following developments linked to this story.

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Source: Briefly News