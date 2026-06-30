“We’re Not Surprised”: SA Divided Over Cape Town Church's Anti-Xenophobia Counter-Protest
- Briefly News was on the ground at the Western Cape provincial parliament on 30 June 2026 for the march
- Organisations March and March, LACO and Operation Dulula demanded answers on illegal immigration and jobs
- Members of the Cathedral Church of St. George the Martyr stood nearby with anti-xenophobia placards
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Briefly News was outside the Western Cape provincial parliament on 30 June 2026. Three organisations marched to demand answers on illegal immigration and jobs.
March and March, Labour And Civic Organisation, and Operation Dulula handed in a memorandum on 11 June 2026. They wanted government feedback on rising unemployment linked to undocumented foreign workers.
South Africa continues to battle one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. Youth unemployment remains especially severe across most provinces.
Church group counters with anti-xenophobia message
Just metres from parliament, members of the Cathedral Church of St. George the Martyr gathered separately. They held signs condemning the march and its message.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Their presence created a visible split outside the building. Some onlookers supported the church group, while others backed the marching organisations.
Briefly News shared the moment on Facebook, and South Africans quickly weighed in. Reactions ranged from strong agreement to outright frustration with both sides.
One commenter said their South African identity comes before any continental label. They argued their passports define them more than geography does. Another user claimed that harmful people often hide behind religious institutions. They felt church involvement complicated an already sensitive national issue.
Another commenter said distance makes it easy to dismiss real concerns. They believed people unaffected by job losses often misname the problem. Someone else compared the backlash to a chain reaction. They suggested that one provocation often triggers a much larger response.
The division reflects a broader national conversation around migration and employment. South Africans remain split on how to balance both issues fairly.
Briefly News will continue following developments linked to this story.
See the post below:
More about 30 June
- President Cyril Ramaphosa met with selected anti-immigration movement leaders Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba ahead of planned nationwide protests.
- Ngizwe Mchunu urges police support during Johannesburg’s anti-illegal immigration protests.
- Rachel Kolisi reacts to photos of thousands of Zimbabweans seeking repatriation in Cape Town's cold rain.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za