Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis urges unity to ensure safety during mass anti-migrant protests

Deadline for undocumented migrants sparks panic among migrant communities in South Africa

DA leadership reshuffles cabinet, affecting key ministerial positions amid political changes

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Geordin Hill-Lewis spoke about the June 30 shutdown. Image: Gianluigi Guercia/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE— The Mayor of Cape Town and DA leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has reached out to President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of planned mass anti-migrant protests.

According to News24, Hill-Lewis urged all levels of government to unite to maintain order and ensure safety. The appeal comes as anti-migrant groups set a 30 June deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa. The looming deadline has sparked panic within migrant communities following demonstrations by groups bearing traditional weapons and sporadic vigilante attacks.

Hill-Lewis stated he understands the hardships, poverty, and unemployment that fuel public frustration, but warned against scapegoating foreign nationals. He emphasised that the law must be enforced strictly by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the state, rather than vigilante mobs or politicians stoking hatred for votes.

DA leader calls for calm

To manage potential unrest in Cape Town, Hill-Lewis instructed local law enforcement services to remain visible and firm. He confirmed that city services will collaborate with SAPS to keep roads open and protect businesses, schools, and places of worship.

He further noted that proper state-led reform is already visible within the Department of Home Affairs under Minister Leon Schreiber. Hill-Lewis stated that Schreiber is actively modernising systems to secure borders, fight corruption, and ensure illegal migrants are processed and deported lawfully while still upholding human dignity, demonstrating how a serious country manages immigration.

DA Leadership Shuffles Cabinet

In a related article, Briefly News reported that newly elected DA president Geordin Hill-Lewis has requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to demote former leader and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen. News24 reported on 17 June 2026 that Steenhuisen will become the deputy minister of trade and industry, replacing Willie Aucamp.

David Maynier will take over Aucamp's previous environment portfolio. According to IOL, further imminent cabinet shifts include moving Alexandra Abrahams to energy and appointing Jack Bloom and Yusuf Cassim as deputy ministers, while Samantha Graham-Maré and Mimmy Gondwe face removal.

Source: Briefly News