Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth visited Cartrack's Rosebank headquarters to push forward an investigation into a 29-year-old employee's death

Gcina Dhladhla died in a workplace toilet cubicle in early June after allegedly being denied permission to go home while ill

The department has appointed specialists to complete the probe within three months and determine if labour laws were broken

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The Department of Labour is investigating Cartrack over Gcina Dhadhla's death. Images: @ewnupdates/X and AdvoBarryRoux/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth made a personal visit to Cartrack's Rosebank offices on Wednesday, 15 July 2026. Her arrival came nearly two months after 29-year-old Gcina Dhladhla was found dead inside a toilet cubicle at the same workplace.

Gcina Dhladhla passed away at Cartrack offices

Dhladhla passed away in early June under circumstances that shocked many South Africans. Her family alleged she had fallen ill at work, repeatedly asked to go home, and was refused. They also claimed she had raised concerns about unbearable working conditions more than once, but held back from taking sick leave out of fear she would face retaliation.

The Department of Employment and Labour has since confirmed its investigation into Dhladhla's death is ongoing. According to Meth, the goal of the probe is to establish whether there is a direct link between her death and the alleged conditions she endured at work. Investigators are also looking at whether Cartrack violated any labour legislation.

Specialists appointed for three-month probe

Meth confirmed that the department brought in specialists to ensure a thorough and credible investigation. The process is expected to wrap up within three months.

Cartrack has consistently denied all allegations made against it. The company's stance has not dampened public anger, with civil society organisations and political parties continuing to call for full accountability.

The case reignited public debate about employee rights and workplace safety in South Africa, particularly around whether workers feel safe enough to take medical leave without risking their jobs.

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Cartrack insider tells all

Briefly News also reported that allegations against Cartrack intensified following the death of employee Gcina Dhladhla, with claims emerging from both social media and alleged insiders An anonymous employee has disputed the company’s account, alleging delays in emergency response and claiming staff were later instructed to remain silent about what happened.The employee claimed staff members were seen searching for a first-aid kit and someone with CPR knowledge before eventually finding a colleague who had previously trained as a paramedic.

Source: Briefly News