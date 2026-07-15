Abongwe Mseleku's teaser photo sparks mixed reactions ahead of Izingane Zesthembu Season 4 premiere

The upcoming season shifts focus to the broader Mseleku family, enhancing its reality telenovela format

Fans react hilariously to Abongwe's look, sharing witty comments on social media

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Abongwe Mseleku's outfit in the 'Izingane Zesthembu' Season 4 teaser sparks hilarious reactions. Image: abongwe_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Abongwe Mseleku is trending on X after a photo from the upcoming Izingane Zesthembu Season 4 teaser sent Mzansi into a frenzy. Her look in the promotional image has divided opinion sharply, with some fans in stitches and others genuinely unsure what to make of it.

The snap was shared by X user @teeBhelekazi on 14 July 2026, with the caption simply reading:

"Abongwe Mseleku."

That was all it took. The post racked up hundreds of thousands of views, proving that the Mseleku name still carries serious weight on South African social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the photo below:

Izingane Zesthembu returns bigger in Season 4

The fourth season of Izingane Zesthembu is set to premiere on 20 August 2026, and it comes with a significant shake-up. The show, which previously centred on the five older Mseleku siblings: Mpumelelo, Mpilo, Sne, Lwandle and Abongwe, has been reimagined as a reality telenovela that will now follow more members of the broader Mseleku family. Fans are clearly paying close attention to every detail dropping ahead of the launch date.

SA reacts to Abongwe Mseleku's look

The reactions came thick and fast, and they were nothing short of entertaining:

@GroundMatters said:

"She's giving rich divorced aunt vibes"

@leroykubeka remarked:

"Mfazi ka undertaker."

@registerrtovote criticiqued:

"The aura farming is not working 🫠"

@Ndoniyamanzi_b wrote:

"Funny how she thinks she is the coolest kid 😭✋🏾"

@shortness_me noted:

"If it was Durban July pictures then she was simple 🥹😍"

@Melani_020 admitted:

"I thought she was a constable 👮‍♂️"

@StraightupGal weighed in:

"This couldn't have been her idea; I think she was forced."

@mehlomakhulu87 said:

"Abongwe Zorro Mseleku 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@BanziZeigh added:

"The Earthly Undertaker 😭🤣🤣🤣"

SA reacted to Abongwe Mseleku's outfit. Image: abongwe_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Mpumelelo Mseleku and Amahle Biyela's body language sparks buzz

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a viral photo of Mpumelelo Mseleku holding his fiancée Amahle Biyela set off a wave of breakup speculation online.

Fans linked the awkward body language to earlier rumours that the couple had split, which Amahle herself appeared to fuel.

Source: Briefly News