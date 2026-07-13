The MK Party named Zandile Gumede its KwaZulu-Natal deputy convenor and confirmed her formal departure from the ANC

Gumede and 21 co-accused face more than 2,000 charges, including racketeering and money laundering linked to a R320-million tender

MK Party secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo praised Gumede's political credentials at a Durban media briefing

Zandile Gumede joined the MK Party. Image: Josh Edelson/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has named Zandile Gumede, the fraud-and-corruption-accused former mayor of eThekwini, as its new KwaZulu-Natal deputy convenor, simultaneously confirming her official break from the African National Congress.

Secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo made the announcement at a media briefing in Durban on Monday, welcoming Gumede into the party and commending her political track record.

Gumede's legal troubles persist

Gumede led the eThekwini municipality from 2016 to 2019 before her removal following her arrest. She and 21 co-accused now face more than 2,000 charges, among them racketeering, fraud, and money laundering. The charges stem from alleged irregularities surrounding a R320-million Durban Solid Waste tender awarded in 2016. Gumede has entered a plea of not guilty on all counts and remains out on R50,000 bail while her trial continues at the Durban High Court.

MK Party eyes November municipal polls

According to Sunday World, Nomvalo stated that Gumede's experience and standing would be an asset to the party as it works to build what he described as a strong left-wing political formation. He added that the MK Party continues to attract new members every day in the lead-up to the local government elections scheduled for 4 November.

Among those who joined alongside Gumede were several defectors from an African National Congress (ANC) faction that the MK Party referred to internally as "KwaGogo." Nomvalo called on all newly recruited members to launch immediate community campaigns to secure victories in the upcoming municipal polls. The party indicated that its organisational focus extends beyond KwaZulu-Natal, with branch-building efforts under way in Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga as well.

View the announcement on X here:

MK Party expels Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela's legal battle against their expulsion from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. The case, stemming from serious allegations of sowing division and mishandling family affairs, signifies a critical moment in the party's internal conflicts.

Source: Briefly News