KWAZULU-NATAL – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has summarily expelled both Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has expelled Nhlamulo Ndhlela and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Rajesh Jantilal

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The paid have been summarily expelled for causing divisions in the party following the passing of Edward Mzikayise "Muzi" Ntshingila. The 43-year-old was a Member of Parliament for the party and an ally of both Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela.

Among the allegations against the pair is that they isolated Ntshingila from his family and also arranged for him to receive medical treatment without the family's knowledge.

MK Party apologises for the pair’s conduct

In an official statement confirming the expulsion, the party extended its apologies to the Ntshingila family for any distress caused.

“Despite the clear instructions, both members failed to comply with the directive. Ms Zuma-Sambudla subsequently participated in social media commentary relating to the deceased.

"The Party regards this conduct as insensitive, disrespectful to a grieving family and inconsistent with the values, discipline and standards expected of members of the organisation. Their actions constituted a direct disregard of organisational authority and further aggravated divisions within the movement during a period of mourning,” the MK Party noted.

Source: Briefly News