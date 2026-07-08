Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis weighed in on recent allegations made by John Steenhuisen about Tony Leon's Resolve Communications

The former DA leader made serious allegations against Leon, former DA Chief Executive Officer, Paul Boughey, and also corporations associated with them

Solly Malatsi, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, also detailed his interactions linked to Resolve Communications following the claims

Geordin Hill-Lewis responded to John Steenhuisen's allegations about lobbying. Image: Ilaria Finizio/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis and Communications Minister Solly Malatsi have categorically denied that the party's members were improperly influenced by Tony Leon's public affairs firm, Resolve Communications.

The denials follow explosive claims made by Hill-Lewis's predecessor, John Steenhuisen, in an interview with News24. Steenhuisen, who was recently demoted to a deputy minister post, alleged that Resolve lobbied DA ministers on behalf of private interests, including matters tied to the government's handling of the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.

He further alleged the lobbying created internal tensions within the party and played a role in his removal as Agriculture Minister. Steenhuisen named himself, Malatsi, DA Federal Chairperson Solly Msimanga and current Agriculture Minister Willie Aucamp as representatives who were subjected to pressure by Resolve.

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Hill-Lewis calls for evidence

Responding to the allegations, the current DA leader said the party's programme within the Government of National Unity was determined solely by its own leadership, which consults a broad range of stakeholders before making decisions.

"DA's public representatives are routinely engaged by a wide range of stakeholders, including industry bodies, interest groups, businesses, NGOs, trade unions, experts, lawyers, and public affairs firms. These meetings are normal in the course of government," he said.

He challenged anyone with credible evidence to support Steenhuisen's claims to bring it forward through the party's formal investigative processes.

"A meeting or representation is not evidence of wrongdoing. Questions about the conduct of private firms must be accounted for by those firms, not by the DA," he added.

Malatsi clarifies his interactions with Resolve

Speaking on SAFM on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, Malatsi acknowledged two interactions connected to Resolve Communications but drew a clear distinction between being lobbied and being improperly influenced.

"In my case, I have never met Resolve, but I interacted with them on two occasions, one of which was a reach-out that they made on behalf of Premium Ideas in Southern Africa, a company dealing with SIM card packaging. That culminated in a meeting with the company, and Resolve was not in the meeting," he stated.

He explained that the meeting centred on concerns raised by Premium Ideas about the proliferation of unregistered SIM cards and the security risks they pose.

The second interaction involved a commercial radio licence matter that was ultimately referred to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, after which Malatsi said there was no need to proceed with a planned meeting.

Solly Malatsi detailed his interactions with Resolve Communications. Image: Ilaria Finizio

Source: Getty Images

The African National Congress has since called for an independent investigation into the allegations made by Steenhuisen, with Action SA also requesting that President Cyril Ramaphosa probe the matter.

Julius Malema labels Leon the face of white corruption

Briefly News reported that Julius Malema has weighed in on the recent allegations made by Steenhuisen about the former DA leader, Leon.

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader shared a post on X, insinuating that Leon was the face of white corruption.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Malema's post about Leon, with some noting he had his own issues to deal with.

Source: Briefly News