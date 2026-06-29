John Steenhuisen Says He Refused To Lie About White Genocide During White House Visit
- John Steenhuisen rejects 'white genocide' narrative during Washington visit, calling it statistically incorrect
- Farm murders framed as violent crime, not racial persecution, as per Steenhuisen's discussions with Agri SA
- Focus on addressing South Africa's actual crime crisis is Steenhuisen's priority over controversial narratives
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GAUTENG— Former Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen stated he was unprepared to lie about "white genocide" in South Africa during a high-profile visit to the White House. Speaking on a News24 podcast, Steenhuisen addressed the controversial narrative, which gained traction after former US President Donald Trump tweeted about South African farm murders and land expropriation in 2018.
According to a News24 clip @LisaThe_1st posted on her X account, Steenhuisen explained that while South Africa faces a severe rural safety crisis, describing it as a genocide is statistically incorrect. He noted that the narrative originally stemmed from certain South African sources who informed conservative movements in the United States that white citizens were facing systemic persecution and mass killings. Steenhuisen firmly rejected these claims during his diplomatic meetings in Washington.
John Steenhuisen addresses farm murder narrative
Steenhuisen emphasised that misdiagnosing a rural security crisis as a genocide prevents finding workable solutions. He stated that his primary objective at the White House was to defend South African interests and repair international relations, rather than attacking his own president based on fabrications. He acknowledged that his stance angered groups who spent years cultivating this narrative.
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The DA leader further clarified that organised agriculture groups, including Agri SA, concurred with his assessment. He referenced Agri SA's long-standing position that farm attacks are driven by violent crime rather than racial orchestration. Steenhuisen remained resolute, concluding that he would not alter his approach, as addressing South Africa's actual crime crisis remains the country's most critical challenge.
View the clip on X here:
Agri Sector Reacts to Steenhuisen's Demotion
In a related article, Briefly News reported that AfriForum and farming groups have welcomed the removal of John Steenhuisen as Minister of Agriculture. On 17 June 2026, Steenhuisen was replaced by Willie Aucamp and demoted to Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition. The decision follows a tense relationship between Steenhuisen and farmers over the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) crisis. This culminated in a May 2026 court ruling permitting independent FMD vaccine administration.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za