A video showing people using an ANC-branded 2026 local election vehicle to collect water from an open canal circulated widely on Facebook

The footage, shared by Forever Yena Newspaper, showed community members filling large storage drums at what appeared to be an irrigation canal

South Africans reacted with sharp criticism, linking the scene to broader frustrations about water access and service delivery failures

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A video shared by Forever Yena Newspaper on 10 July 2026 stopped South Africans in their tracks. It showed a group of people at an open water source, filling large storage drums and buckets, with one detail drawing all the attention: the white pickup truck they were using carried bold ANC "2026 Local Elections" branding on its side.

ANC dragged after an election car was used to fetch water. Image: Forever Yena News

Source: Facebook

In the footage, a man scooped water into a bucket, while a woman in a blue floral dress managed large blue and green drums loaded in the truck bed. The setting appears rural, with irrigation infrastructure visible nearby.

ANC car fetching water hits political nerve

South Africa's 2026 local elections have placed service delivery, particularly clean water access, firmly at the centre of political debate. The sight of what many assumed to be ANC members collecting unfiltered water from a canal using a party-branded vehicle landed like a lightning rod online. Watch the video that sparked the debate below:

SA roasts ANC

South Africans in the comments did not hold back:

Stephan Hattingh wrote:

"Part of their white bread and fresh water campaign."

Miguel Francisco said:

"Voters, we bring you fresh water."

Rajan Padayachee commented:

"Giving the water to the same people that vote for them."

Sharon Menge said:

"That's who you voted for. You believe in filthy ditch water, you can have it."

Ras Petit Manuchoh Aeyesomber wrote:

"The water is going to be used for juice while campaigning and given to the people jaaa ANC government is dangerous I will never vote for this party again in a million years."

Richard Fourie reacted:

"Dirty, stinky, unfiltered water."

Isaac Jebetwani said:

"ANC government will never do the right thing for the people. In a million years."

Other Briefly News stories about service delivery

African National Congress's campaign video has stirred significant outrage online, showcasing an elderly woman receiving a single foam mattress as part of the party's election activities in Mpumalanga.

The Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) party's use of Amapiano music for their voter registration campaign in South Africa amused people.

The African National Congress (ANC) opened public nominations for its mayoral candidates ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections, which sparked a flurry of reactions.

Source: Briefly News