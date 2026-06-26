A TikTok video featured members of the traditionally Afrikaner Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) party playing Amapiano for their campaign

The effort took place in a South African township during the final week of national voter registration for local government

The event demonstrated the evolution of youth culture and traditional conservative politics

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VF Plus members playing Amapiano in the neighbourhood amass attention. Image: @sibishalalisa

Source: TikTok

During the final week of voter registration for local government elections in South Africa, members of the Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) were encouraging people to vote. They used a popular Amapiano hit to attract potential voters. Their song choice was interesting as the Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) has historically functioned as a predominantly Afrikaner, conservative political organisation.

VF Plus was founded in the lead-up to the 1994 elections. The party's roots are deeply embedded in traditional minority politics and the representation of Afrikaner interests. The recent voter registration drive in the video by @sibishalalisa signals an evolving demographic within the party's ranks. By leveraging Amapiano, a music genre deeply rooted in black South African youth culture, the VF Plus has introduced a stark contrast to its traditional cultural heritage. The link between a historically white, conservative political platform and contemporary pop culture shows a strategy to bridge historical divides. Watch the video below:

SA jokes about VF Plus and Amapiano use

The public reaction to the campaign sparked some debate on social media. Many viewers expressed amusement and scepticism about the pairing of the VF Plus brand with Amapiano music. For many, the reality of black voters supporting a historically Afrikaner-aligned party like the FF Plus (VF Plus) marked a turning point driven by a desperate need to escape poverty and crime. There was a common desire among citizens to praise whoever they believed could truly fix the country. Read the comments below:

VF Plus is more racially diverse after decades. Image: VF Plus - Vrystaat

Source: Facebook

toks.89 said:

"True South Africans, they want the best for the country."

shasha commented:

"Never thought that will reach a time where a black person votes for an Afrikaner party. It's tough."

Karen wrote:

"My vote is not a secret VF plus 🥰🙏Make this world a better place 🙏"

Msika was impressive:

"My party 🥰🥰🥰 it's time we had enough."

Yster applauded:

"Respect for people who really want to make a change for the better 💪"

Phemelo🇧🇼🇿🇦 joked:

"Why are you not playing General Delarey?😎"

what's going on🇿🇦 added:

"Things are changing in Mzansi. We have to get out of thus Negativity and still praise the ones who led us to Poverty and Crime."

Kame exclaimed:

"Yah neh! It has gotten to this point."

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Source: Briefly News