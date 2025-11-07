Siya Kolisi prepares to reach his 100th Test milestone as he leads the Springboks against France in Paris

A collage of his career headshots has fans debating how his smile and perhaps his happiness changed over the years

The Springboks are in Paris for their second Autumn Series match, their first meeting with France since the 2023 World Cup thriller

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will reach a historic milestone on Saturday, 8 November 2025, when he leads South Africa against France at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

The match marks Kolisi’s 100th Test appearance since making his debut in June 2013 in Nelspruit under then-head coach Heyneke Meyer.

Over the past decade, the Zwide-born star has become one of South Africa’s most iconic rugby figures, famously becoming the country’s first black captain.

Siya Kolisi’s Career Headshots Spark Debate Over Ended Marriage With Rachel

Kolisi’s leadership has delivered unmatched success back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023, as well as consecutive Rugby Championship triumphs. His on-field influence and humility have made him a beloved figure at home and admired by rugby fans worldwide.

Fans react to Siya Kolisi’s career headshots

In celebration of his 100th Test, SuperSport Rugby shared a collage of Siya Kolisi’s headshots spanning his Springbok career. The photos, from his 2013 debut to 2025, captured his evolution both as a player and public figure.

However, fans on social media noticed more than just his rugby journey many pointed out how his smile seemed to change over the years. Some joked that his more serious expressions between 2016 and 2023 coincided with his marriage to Rachel Kolisi, whom he divorced in 2024.

Online reactions poured in, with users playfully suggesting that Kolisi’s happiness had returned since the split:

@Twistar_SA:

“We are glad he is smiling again 😅.”

@JacquesMaree73:

“And look, he’s smiling again for the first time in ten years.”

@TheGoonersLad:

“After divorce.”

@tawac:

“His smile disappeared when he was married.”

@KyadondoLad:

“No smile from 2016–2023… what was eating him up?”

@Goatttttttttt9:

“He definitely became happy again after leaving Rachel Kunutu. 🤣🤣🤣”

While the banter continued online, both Siya and Rachel have chosen to remain private about their separation, focusing instead on their respective journeys Siya on rugby, Rachel on her creative and philanthropic work.

Siya Kolisi’s Career Headshots Spark Debate Over Ended Marriage With Rachel

Springboks ready for high-stakes clash Against France

The Springboks arrived in Paris earlier this week ahead of their second Outgoing Autumn Series fixture. They opened the campaign with an emphatic 61–7 victory over Japan at Wembley Stadium in London.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on 5 November, is expected to announce the match-day squad on Thursday. The highly anticipated clash marks the first meeting between South Africa and France since the tense 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final, where the Boks edged Les Bleus 29–28 in a Paris thriller.

With Kolisi set to become only the ninth Springbok to reach 100 Tests, Saturday’s encounter promises a mix of emotion, pride, and rugby excellence in front of a roaring Stade de France crowd.

